After watching the LPGA and PGA Tour religiously for the past two years, I’ve come to a conclusion there should be more professional co-ed golf tournaments.
I know there are three-team co-ed events, but I’m talking about one-on-one golf tournaments with the best men and women going head to head.
No, it doesn’t have to be for money — it could be for charity— but I think it would be absolutely entertaining.
I also understand that some people think because there are men who hit it 330-plus off the tee would just blow out the women, but I feel like there could be ways to make it work.
Maybe hold the events at a par-3 course to take the long ball out of it. I think this would be an excellent charity idea.
If we’re playing for money, though, I feel like there could be ways to make it happen. Even if someone hits it that far off the tee, it doesn’t always mean they’ll earn a stroke on the green.
So finding a way that both males and females can play from the same tee boxes and potentially taking the drivers out of the bag could not only make for an entertaining round, but it would test who the true ball strikers are out there.
We saw so much talent this week of golf between the PGA Tour at the Memorial Tournament and the LPGA at the Women’s U.S. Open. Why not put the two together to see what happens?
I’m sure there are different tournaments that allow co-ed play, but I want to see it on some of the biggest stages in golf. It would be incredible for golf and only benefit the game.
Or if someone is against having professional co-ed events — why not have some of these incredible amateurs on their way to being professionals, like Megha Ganne, come together to play 18 and see what happens.
Ganne will be a force in the women’s game in the near future and already has built a massive fan base after her run this week.
I’d love to see Cobra players Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson play together in a competitive environment — because why not?
The Korda sisters are so popular already, so pairing them up with Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, would be absolutely entertaining because of their personalities and incredible shots we’d see.
Or even pit Michelle Wie West against Phil Mickelson — now I would pay to watch that.
There are so many talented golfers out there — this event would pay for itself.
I mean, look at the respect Annika Sorenstam got at the PNC Championship from the other men. That was memorable.
I think people would be surprised at how many men would be for this kind of event.
As a female, I play with guys every time I play golf. I know we have different tours for a reason, but coming together for an event could raise an enormous amount of money and showcase the women’s talents on the same stage as the men.
Women’s golf deserves more credit, more TV time, more exposure, more money, more everything because that’s what golf is all about — growing the game for every gender.
However, there is no covering up how much more money the PGA Tour makes over the LPGA. I understand why but at the same time, those men should want to grow the women’s game too because what if they have a daughter who wants to play? They should want equality across the board, and I think co-ed events could be the way to make that happen.