There is a saying among SEC folks, and I’m sure a good majority of y’all know it — “It just means more.” After covering the 2021 SEC Men’s Golf Championship, I can honestly say it really does mean more to be an SEC person.
As a graduate of the great University of Georgia, I find great pride in witnessing student-athletes interacting with older people, using their manners and just being engaging. You don’t see that all too much anymore, but those 14 schools represented this week should be proud.
Vanderbilt won the 2021 SEC Championship beating Arkansas 3-2-0 in match play, and it came down to the very last pairing and the 18th hole. William Moll ended up making the putt when it mattered to get the victory for the Commodores, and it was a delight to watch.
I know I say this every week, but man, I love golf and this week gave me another reason to love the sport. The Commodores barely made it past stroke play to be one of the top eight schools that competed in the weekend’s match play portion. After shooting 13 over the first three days, Vanderbilt got it together and brought down the hammer.
In the quarterfinals, Vanderbilt beat their in-state rival, Tennessee, 4-1. Then with the weather pushing the semis to Sunday morning, they defeated a tough Alabama team 4-1 to take on the Razorbacks
The six golfers on that team — Cole Sherwood, Reid Davenport, Harrison Ott, William Moll, Matthew Riedel, and Michael Shears — did their part. While only five played, Shears was there rooting on his team, and he was one of the guys I was most impressed with because he struck up a conversation with an older gentleman and was proud to speak with him.
Head coach Scott Limbaugh said he was so proud of them, and it seemed he was just as impressed with their efforts.
“They showed a lot of courage and openness — that’s all you can ask them to do,” Limbaugh said. “You’re going to be courageous and win some, and you’re going to be courageous and lose some. I thought they did a great job, just kind of hanging in there with the routines, trusting each other, having good body language— all the little things that end up mattering.
“You do everything you do, for that moment, right there on 18, and sometimes that’s not even enough. You play the game, and you just put it all on the line and see what happens. We feel super fortunate to finish on top, but somebody had to win, so we’re thankful it was us.”
A word that sticks out to me in that quote — fortunate. Limbaugh wasn’t overly confident about his team, but just happy to be there, and that was another moment I realized how exceptional SEC Golf and other sports are. While yes, there are cocky guys out there, every golfer I interacted with this week had the best manners, could carry on a conversation and knew what it meant to have that logo on their chests or hats.
Arkansas and Vanderbilt were neck and neck throughout the whole day, outside of Segundo Pinto and Julian Perico putting on dominant performances. The two teams went back-and-forth until the stretch when Davenport and Moll found some momentum.
It was either teams’ match to win until Davenport went up by one for the Commodores, and Limbaugh said that gave him a glimmer of hope.
“Reid drives it’s so well, he’s not going to give you a lot of room. He’s playing good golf right now,” Limbaugh said. “I thought that when he won No. 15, that was the first time, to me, all day, it felt like we were winning. I didn’t think it was over by any stretch of the imagination, but it felt like we had a little bit of momentum.”
Davenport got his win, and it was down to Moll, who was up by two going down the stretch. He played against Manuel Ozada, who challenged him on 15 and 16 to force Moll to make something happen on 17 — he did.
They headed to the 18th hole with Moll up by one, and Ozada didn’t back down. It came down to the putt as Ozada just missed it, and Moll made it to get the win.
“I was nervous for the last couple of holes — I would say on 16,” Moll said. “That last putt was nerve-wracking. It was two and a half feet straight uphill, so I just got over it and knocked it in.”
Moll said it’s crazy to think they’re SEC champions, but it’s awesome they won.
He was another moment in my mind that made me proud to be an SEC alumnus. Moll’s mannerisms and politeness were infectious — something his parents and coaches should be pretty proud of.
Those Arkansas players were heartbroken, but each of them made sure to congratulate Vanderbilt before leaving. They got the individual medalist in Pinto, but I know it would have nice to win it all.
The final thing I noticed was former Vanderbilt, and now PGA Tour pro Will Gordon was there the last two days. While he was practicing here locally, he made it a point to support the current team. Gordon was on the 2017 SEC Championship team, so it kind of came full circle.
Limbaugh said it meant a lot to see him out there.
“The kids love it. Harrison and Reid played with Will here, and the other guys are just all they’ve known him as a Tour player now,” Limbaugh said. “It’s just cool for him to come to hang out. He’s a great guy, and he came and hung out with us a little bit yesterday, and he keeps things light and fun. That’s what you want in these moments — don’t take ourselves too seriously.”
Gordon took time out of his busy schedule and getting ready for his next tournament to support his former teammates and his college. Now, if that isn’t something to smile about, I don’t know what is.
I’m sure other conferences have alumni come back and do that, but to me, that meant a lot. He was right in the middle of it, rooting on the Commodores like he was still a teammate.
The coaches, student-athletes, officials, SEC personnel — all of them are class acts, and that’s the best way to describe them. So when the SEC says it just means more — it really does, and I don’t care who you are or who you root for, we can all be proud that these people associated with it are doing things the right way.