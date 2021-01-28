The PGA Tour and Presidents Cup announced on Tuesday that St. Simons Island pro Davis Love III would be the 2022 Presidents Cup captain, and it was one of the best decisions they could have made.
Love is a six-time player in both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. He was also the Ryder Cup captain in 2012 and 2016. Love hasn’t served as the captain in a Presidents Cup but has served as a vice-captain in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
All three of those President’s Cups resulted in U.S. wins as well. Love is also currently the vice-captain for this year’s Ryder Cup with fellow St. Simons pro Zach Johnson and captain Steve Stricker.
Love was on the inaugural team in 1994 in Virginia, where he compiled a 4-0-1 while leading the U.S. Team to a 20-12 victory over the International Team. Overall he holds an 18-6-4 record in Presidents Cups and went undefeated twice — the inaugural year and 2000 when he went 4-0.
He has so much experience, and that makes him the perfect candidate for this spot. I mean, he has more experience and has enjoyed longer ties to the biennial competition than any other PGA Tour player.
Love’s demeanor is what makes him so intriguing. He’s laid back, acts like everyone’s uncle who has a ton of experience and loves to provide people with that information. Guys like Harris English, J.T. Poston, Johnson, Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire and Keith Mitchell look up to him and multiple times have mentioned what he means to them.
It’s one of the reasons why so many younger Tour players have moved to the Golden Isles.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named captain of the U.S. Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup. My history with this event dating back to 1994 conjures up indelible memories of competition, camaraderie and sportsmanship, and I’m thrilled to be leading the top American players into Quail Hollow Club next September,” Love said. “The U.S. Team has been guided by some of the game’s all-time greats since 1994, and I will do my best to carry on that legacy as we look to retain the Cup.”
Love is the ninth U.S. Team Captain as he takes over for Tiger Woods, who was a playing captain in 2019’s Cup.
The 2022 Presidents Cup is at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina — Love’s home state. It’s cool that he will be able to captain a Presidents Cup team in North Carolina and possibly win it for the U.S. Team.
“The Carolinas mean so much to me and my family, and it’s humbling to know that I will return to Charlotte in this new role to help carry on the rich sports tradition the Queen City has developed through the years,” Love said. “Alongside Trevor, we will help build an event atmosphere everyone can take immense pride in while showcasing this region to sports fans around the world.”
Love is bringing the Golden Isles to Quail Hallow, matching that Presidents Cup trophy. I’m beyond excited to see the entire process and how the selection goes. If some of these local guys continue playing like they are, it really could be a Golden Isles Presidents Cup.
Before we get to the 2022 Presidents Cup, we must get through 2021’s schedule first. This week marks another week on the west coast as the PGA Tour in San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
There is a pretty talented field with Rory McIlroy making his first PGA Tour start since the Masters in November. He has earned a top-five in each of the last two seasons at this event.
Through the first two days, tee times are split between the North and South Torrey Pines courses.
There are three Golden Isles golfers in the field as English, Mitchell and Poston are all playing. Andy Ogletree, who is a member at Frederica Golf Club, is also competing.
English and Mitchell will play today on the South Course, and Poston will be on the North.
Poston is the first of the Golden Isles golfers to tee off at 9:20 a.m. local time as he’s paired up with Grayson Murray and Kevin Stadler.
English is set to tee off at 9:30 a.m. local time with Ryan Palmer and J.B. Holmes. Mitchell will be the last to tee off at 9:40 a.m. with Max Homa and Steve Stricker.
McIlroy is paired up with Brooks Koepka and Matt Wolfe as one of the feature groups. Another I’m excited to watch is Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. I want to see where Spieth is at because I really hope he finds his game again soon. He’s way too talented to lose it and too young.
The last group I’ll be paying attention to is the Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson pairing. Fowler got some steam towards the end of last week’s event, so I’m hoping it carries over. Watson unveiled his new Ping driver that’s neon pink with Bubba written on it, and I want to see him hit bombs with it. As for Reed, you never know what will happen with him, but I’d love to see him get a win or do well.
It’ll be another great weekend of golf as the west coast swing is in full force.