Now, this U.S. Open is how a major championship is supposed to be played.
Regardless of what anyone says about Torrey Pines, it tested every golfer on it and produced a memorable tournament. I don’t remember when the leaderboard was stacked with this much talent within two to three strokes of the lead in the past two years.
It was crazy, and it honestly came down to individual shots.
I was honestly tired of having Sundays being predictable or down to two guys; this Sunday had at least six guys in the hunt.
At the time of press, the leaders were midway through the back nine, and we had seen multiple leader changes. Bryson DeChambeau just bogeyed back-to-back holes. After taking the solo lead, he fell apart on the back nine, and it was tough to watch. Rory McIlroy is also in a great spot to potentially steal the U.S. Open, but a double-bogey on 12 soured his hopes.
Jon Rahm was still in the hunt and fighting for every stroke and seemed to be trending upward while the rest of the pack was leveling out or trending down. That putt on 17 was quite Tiger like and that fist pump was impeccable.
Then there is Louis Oosthuizen, who is currently tied for the lead with Rahm, 11 years after winning The Open in 2010. If this doesn’t excite you as a golf fan, are you even a golf fan?
Then Golden Isles’ own, Harris English, made three birdies down the stretch to finish at 3 under on the tournament. Mind you that is the clubhouse lead at the time of press. If he were to find a way to win, it would be an absolutely wild finish. Also, if he wins, the Golden Isles needs to have something to honor him.
This major championship gave us everything we should want in a major championship. With five or so holes to play, it is honestly anyone’s game, and who wouldn’t want this every week?
Sunday showed us regular golf folks that even the best players can commit mistakes and look human. We even had an unruly golfer who brought his own clubs and balls to hit during the middle of the tournament — I’m not even sure what to say about that.
Also, who would have thought a golf ball getting stuck in a tree would be relevant for a Tour player, well it was for Mackenzie Hughes.
Brooks Koepka surged a little bit on Sunday, but with three to play, he bogeyed two of them and pushed himself right out of the hunt. It’s too bad ‘Brooksy’ couldn’t make it happen, but it still proved for some entertainment.
There was so much going on Sunday the broadcast crew couldn’t keep up, and that tells me we either need more cameras or golf is being done right on a championship Sunday.
While it’s the U.S. national championship, it seemed an international player would take it home. There was still so much golf left, but at the time of press, it was giving us the most exciting golf of the year to date.
The Masters and PGA Championship were both entertaining in their own ways with Japan’s first major champion and 50-year-old Phil with the crowds, but the U.S. Open having guys duke it out takes the cake so far — I can only imagine what The Open is going to bring.
After a year of so much uncertainty with COVID-19, after three of the majors, it seems golf is 100% back to normal, and I’m so grateful for it. The only downside was having to write this before the end of the tournament. I just know this finish is going to be noteworthy and go down in the record books.