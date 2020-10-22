All is right in the golf world once again as Tiger Woods looks to defend his title at the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood County Club in Thousand Oaks, California.
It’s been a month since Woods missed the cut at Winged Foot for the U.S. Open, and what a long month it has been.
Woods shot +10 that weekend and struggled those two days. However, with a month off, it seems he’s gotten himself ready for this weekend and heading into The Masters Tournament in November.
He may even choose to play in the Houston Open before the Masters to ensure he’s getting enough competitive rounds — the 2,000 fans possibly being there may have swayed him as well.
With Woods in the field comes the 83 wins talk, and I bet every tournament he plays in will have this discussion until he does get that next victory.
I can’t blame the media for that either because I would want to be ready if he becomes the winningest PGA Tour player in the game’s history.
He’s the greatest of all time, but people will remember where they were when Woods won his 83rd time, just like his latest green jacket victory.
Yes, Woods is getting older, and the new distance the PGA Tour is seeing can be a bit daunting but let’s enjoy seeing one of the best to play the game he loves.
I want Woods to win 83 and even try and break the major championship record, but as it stands, he is still the greatest golfer to play the game, and I can accept that. Woods doesn’t have to win again, shoot, he could shoot +10 every week, and I’d still watch every minute of it.
There is no argument as to who is the G.O.A.T. in the PGA Tour world — its Woods, and everyone should agree.
Woods is why the game continues to evolve. He changed the game forever.
With the ZOZO Championship moving to Sherwood, Woods knows all too well how to win on that course. Even though there have been some changes out there since he played it last, Woods knows what’s on the table, which should spark that competitive drive he has within him.
It feels like we haven’t seen that out of him this year. Granted, with no fans, I understand why it doesn’t feel like the same Tiger. It’s one of the many reasons I think we’ve seen multiple young guys win big tournaments and why Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open.
I’m not taking anything away from DeChambeau’s win or Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship win. Still, without the intensity of fans breathing down their neck on a championship Sunday, one has to think about the “what ifs.”
It’s also why I think Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with a few of the other veteran guys, have struggled. Like in college football, the fans are the 12th man, and for those golfers, it’s like having that extra shot of adrenaline.
It’s not going to change this week at ZOZO or the Masters in three weeks, but maybe we can see something at the Houston Open if those 2,000 fans get in each day.
However, regardless of fans being there or not, ZOZO’s field is full of talent.
There are six Georgia Bulldogs in play this week, along with Golden Isles players’ Harris English, Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar, and Michael Thompson.
Tony Finau is back in the field after two weeks off due to a positive COVID-19 test and other reasons. DeChambeau announced last week he would be taking a month off to get ready for the Masters — we won’t be hearing about red ants or camerapeople overstepping their boundaries this week.
The local player’s tee times for today and Friday are as followed:
• Brian Harman, Chan Kim and Naoki Sekito: 12:50 p.m.; 1:56 p.m.
• Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger and Patrick Cantlay: 1:01 p.m., 2:07 p.m.
• Harris English, Russell Henley and Jazz Janewattananond: 2:07 p.m.; 12:50 p.m.
• Michael Thompson, Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick: 2:18 p.m.; 1:01 p.m.
I’m excited to see the two Bulldog teammates, English and Henley, play together as both guys have been playing some exceptional golf. Both are overdue for wins, and it’s very likely either one could make it happen this week.
There are three other pairings I’ll be watching for the first two days.
The first is Tiger Woods, Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele, who tee off at 1:45 p.m. today. This group excites me because I love seeing Woods play with the younger generation as he’s always learning.
Then there is the 2:40 p.m. tee time that consists of Justin Thomas, Morikawa and Patrick Reed. All three have great personalities, and I like it when they’re together. Thomas is a talker, and Reed has been out of the spotlight a while. However, with DeChambeau and Koepka out this week, Reed could draw some attention.
The last group I’m excited about is Webb Simpson, McIlroy and Phil Mickelson. Lefty is coming off another Champions Tour win, so you got to know he’s feeling good about his game. As for the other two, I need to see more out of McIlroy, and I’d love to see him get fired up this week.