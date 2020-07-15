Guess who’s back, back again.
Tiger’s back, tell a friend.
With faster greens, thicker rough, new pin positions and tee boxes, it provided the perfect environment for a Tiger to make an appearance.
For the first time in five months and what seemed like a lifetime, Tiger Woods is back in the field for The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.
It’s week two at Muirfield Village, and the field is one of, if not, the best in the history of the PGA Tour.
When I say stacked, I mean 13 of the top 15 golfers in the world will be in Dublin, Ohio, this weekend. The only two not playing – Adam Scott and Tyrell Hatton.
This Memorial tournament is giving me major U.S. Open vibes, then you add Tiger Woods back in the mix, and it’s just the perfect storm.
Golf ratings will likely go up with all these heavy hitters, and with Woods in the mix, those casual golf fans will also tune into the coverage.
However, when choosing pairings this week, the PGA missed a big opportunity for even better ratings.
Woods will be with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. Now you’re asking, why complain about that?
Well, the PGA could have paired Koepka and the new and improved Bryson DeChambeau together. The two are mortal enemies and constantly have something to say. Pairings are supposed to be picked based on the player’s rankings, number of wins, major championships, FedEx Cup list and years on tour.
Koepka is No. 6 in the world, and DeChambeau is No. 7, but it didn’t work out – maybe another tournament down the road.
Not only would we get bombs and birdies out of the two, but some altercation could have happened.
No, that’s not how golf works, but why not try and boost the numbers without fans in attendance?
Koepka tweeted out the gif of a fictional character, Kenny Powers, and him charging the camera – with all the speculation surrounding DeChambeau, I thought it was hilarious. This feud between them has been going on a little over a year, and well, it’s silly.
But still, it’s the middle of a pandemic, there are no fans on the course and with all these low scores, this pairing would have brought some fire to the broadcast.
Memorial was supposed to be the first tournament back with fans, but with spikes of the coronavirus happening all over the country, PGA of America announced the rest of the season would proceed without fans.
The Safeway Open announced Wednesday that it wouldn’t allow fans either, and that is next year’s season.
While it’s not an ideal situation, I fully support this because it’s giving us a live sporting event. With college football slowly going down the drain, I’ll take anything at this point. If that means no fans, fine by me, I’ll record and tune into the coverage.
Without the fans, will the usual Tiger Roar be in effect? How will Tiger play without a swarm of people around him?
If you ask me, that five-month hiatus was good for him, and while it may seem far-fetched — Tiger will get his 83rd PGA win and his sixth Memorial tournament.
These photos show how electrifying Tiger makes golf, and while it’ll be a completely different environment, I think we will see a laser-focused Woods.
However, now he must deal with what average golfers do regularly — silence, well somewhat silent. With Woods in the field, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the houses at Muirfield Village to have people watching from their backyards, but it won’t be the same roar.
A lot of golf analysts believe this could prove to be a challenge for Woods. I don’t. With a couple of practice rounds under his belt, I think he’s going to channel his intensity from within.
I mean five months without playing competitive golf, outside of one charity event — Tiger will be fired up to play.
The Golden Isles will also be well-represented this week as six guys will play in the Memorial tournament.
Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston, Zach Johnson, Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar and Harris English will all tee it up this week.
Kuchar has been the most successful in years past at the Memorial with seven top-10 finishes. He won the event in 2013, beating Kevin Chappell by two strokes.
Johnson has also performed well in this event as he collected a runner-up finish in 2006. He played well last week and since golf started again. Last week he finished T-31 with a 6-under total.
He’s paired up with Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd this week, and that seems like such a fun group. Fowler and Johnson have played well, but both guys need to execute some of their mistakes.
English is back after two weeks since he tested positive for COIVD-19. He will tee off with Denny McCarthy on Thursday and Friday. I’m excited to see him again in action and okay to play.
Another pairing to keep an eye on is Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele — talk about heavy hitting. These three are part of the top-15 in the world, and after losing the playoff, Thomas should come out hotter than ever.
This week gives me chills just thinking about all the great golf we’re about to witness.
At the end of the day, I think Tiger Woods takes home his sixth Memorial trophy solidifying him as the greatest golfer of all time.