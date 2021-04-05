The greatest week in golf has returned.
I know it’s only been 141 days since Dustin Johnson donned the green jacket and won the 2020 Masters Tournament, but I will admit, I’ve been ready for this week since Nov. 16.
There will be some normalcy back as a limited number of patrons will return to Augusta National, and I’m ecstatic about it.
To hear the crowd’s roar again will only amplify this week for me. Once again, due to COVID-19 and well just being low-woman on the golf media totem pole, I’ll be watching this week from my couch, but I am prepared.
Some of you may know about the “Taste of the Masters,” a party bundle that people can buy to bring the tournament into your home. It includes a pound of pimento cheese and egg salad along with a pound and a half of barbecue meat. There will also be potato chips, chocolate chip cookies, pecan caramel popcorn, and 25 Masters cups with the logo on them — a golf lover’s dream if you ask me.
Last year, they offered this bundle for the patrons who weren’t allowed to attend but changed it this time around and chose to sell it to everyone — a great way to let all walks of life experience a piece of the Masters.
I immediately jumped on this to get a taste of a tournament I long to attend and eventually cover as a sports reporter. While it won’t be the same, it’ll be enough.
For as long as I can remember, my aunt, uncle and I would get together and watch Sunday at the Masters. It’s one of the reasons I love golf. In my household, you don’t miss a moment of this week.
Heck, even Georgia football’s coach Kirby Smart changed G-day, the annual spring game, to either come the week before or after so Georgians didn’t have to decide which to watch. That is how important Masters week is here, but I’m sure our readers know this all too well.
While some of the traditions are still on hold for COVID-19, just allowing patrons back in those gates will hold us over for another year.
Before we get too deep into this column, I wanted to give Johnson applause for not serving sandwiches at Tuesday’s Champions Dinner.
With pigs in a blanket and lobster and corn fritters as the appetizer, my mouth immediately starts to water. Add in a good salad, and Johnson kept me intrigued. For the main course, filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass with mashed potatoes and spring vegetables — this southern girl was picking out her outfit to attend.
Though it was the dessert that sold me on all of it — peach cobbler and apple pie with vanilla ice cream, it doesn’t get any more southern than that, and I can only imagine how good the chef’s desserts are at Augusta National.
Maybe it’ll give Johnson good luck this week to potentially repeat? Who knows, but I want them to send me any leftovers they have.
Now that I’ve given the 2020 champion some credit, I want to hit on a couple of my favorite traditions and then give a quick prediction on who I think will play well and possibly put on that green jacket.
My top tradition, and this may not even be one, but Augusta National’s no cellphone policy is the best. As someone who lives on her phone, I would give it up for four days to walk that course and take that week and all its beauty.
Another one of my favorite traditions is the par-3 event. While it isn’t happening this year because of COVID-19, I love seeing the wives, girlfriends, kids and families out there playing with the golfers, making memories. Something about that event makes my heart happy, especially when the family members do great things — looking at you, Gary Nicklaus making a hole-in-one during it in 2018.
Those memories have to be some of the golfers’ favorite, and they would be mine too.
My last favorite tradition only started two years ago, in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
It’s truly incredible that the best amateur women in golf get to tackle Augusta National after so many years of being male-only. Women are breaking barriers, and while they only get practice and the final round on the course, maybe one day, the women will play all three rounds on Augusta National. Baby steps for now, but seeing those women inspire me to get better, and I know they’re inspiring the future females of the game.
Seeing 17-year-old Tsubasa Kajitani win in a playoff shows us how incredibly talented these ladies are. Bobby Jones would have been proud to see the 2019 and 2021 women take on the course.
I could go on and on about the traditions, but I’ll only do three for now because we’d be here for days if I don’t stop now.
Once again, the Masters field is full of the best in the world, like it is every year, but there is a different buzz surrounding it this year.
The Rory McIlroy struggles, no Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka health status, Justin Thomas being Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau playing good golf heading into this week — there are so many storylines.
Then you throw 2015 Master winner Jordan Spieth winning the Velaro Texas Open a week before — chaos can ensue.
Spieth finally has put it all together after trending upwards for the last few months. I think it’s perfect timing too. Hopefully, it’ll give him the confidence to shock some people as Spieth knows what it takes to win a green jacket.
Some think McIlroy’s struggles will miraculously disappear this week, and I’m one of those people who are at least hoping they do. He is one Masters’ win away from the grand slam, and as a big fan, I want it to all come together. Since he isn’t on many radars, he could shock some people.
After DeChambeau’s meltdown last year, I hope the Augusta National crew has made the out-of-bounds areas a little more challenging to keep this week like it’s supposed to be.
I’m probably one of the only ones who doesn’t want to see him hammer the course. Augusta National is far too prestigious for him to try and run over it. Play the game as it’s supposed to be played, Bryson. Even though he’s been performing well, I don’t think he gets a green jacket this week.
Then there are the six golfers from the Golden Isles in the field — Harris English, Hudson Swafford, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Michael Thompson.
English hasn’t played great recently but has taken some time off, so maybe he will put it all together and make a run. Kuchar and Harman both played well recently, so I wouldn’t count them out either. Johnson is also someone, as a former Masters champion, that could put it together and shock some folks.
I think this week is going to be one of the best Masters we’ve had in a while. I’m not discounting what Johnson did last year or Tiger’s comeback win in 2019, but my intuition says 2021 is going to shock some people, and I cannot wait to witness it.