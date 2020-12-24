Charlie Woods wasn’t the only youngster in the field at the PNC Championship that made noise.
St. Simons Island resident Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron also competed in the field and led after the first round of play.
While we all marveled at Charlie, we should also recognize the kind of game Cameron has. The duo shot a 14-under 58 in Round 1’s scramble format and finished the tournament with a 64 on Sunday to place tied for fifth with Tom Kite and his son David.
Yes, a 58, and it just seemed to get overlooked because of the Woods. Well, I want to brag on the duo because Cameron and his dad made some clutch shots that made me scratch my head.
The flat stick was their friend on Day 1 as they combined for birdies on 10 of their first 11 holes and 14 overall — oh, it was a bogey-free round too.
It was Kuchar’s second time in the event as he played with his dad, Peter, in 2018 and placed T-9, so it was up to Cameron to score better, and they did.
As someone else who could have a son on Tour in the next handful of years, Kuchar was still all about the experience.
During the week, he said he looked forward to seeing how Cameron would do in certain scenarios and well, a 58 on day one is pretty spectacular — one Matt should be thrilled about too.
Cameron caddied for his dad the week before at the QBE Shootout, where two St. Simons Island golfers took home first place with Harris English.
Like Tiger and what seemed like every duo in the event, the PNC Championship isn’t about winning but forming those memories with the folks you love.
Cameron and his brother Carson get to experience everything since they are homeschooled. As a PGA Tour golfer, Kuchar gets to see a lot and what a better way to grow up than around pro golf.
Not to mention, Cameron can learn the game from the best, so it’s a win-win situation, in my opinion.
The 13-year-old had some flair of his own, walking in birdie putts and getting excited when one fell. He’s got game and puts a nice move on the golf ball.
One could say we welcomed Cameron Kuchar to the spotlight as well. Who knows, maybe Charlie and Cameron will have a fun rivalry on Tour in the future. They both have to get there, but it’s fun to predict.
Cameron competes in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and has played well. His best finish so far this year was at the Brunswick Junior Classic back in May, where he placed solo third with a 144.
One of the best things about the PNC Championship is seeing these young guys perform well under pressure. While there wasn’t a huge crowd, they still got a taste of what dad goes through.
The PNC Championship also allows us to see these golfers in a different light. They’re enjoying the family time while playing the game they love. If 2020 taught us anything, golf is a family sport, and lifetime memories are formed with it.
There is no telling the vast amount of memories golfers all over the country made this year. As one of the only things we were allowed to do, it’s grown even more special to me, and I’m sure others.
The PNC Championship kind of brought it all together for me, and I was thrilled to see Matt and Cameron together, Tiger and Charlie, Big John and Little John play together because those memories will stick with them.
Yes, the entire field was entertaining, but those three have sons that could be the game’s future. With a year as unpredictable as 2020 has been, making these memories together has to make these golfers feel whole.