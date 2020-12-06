One of the Golden Isles’ gorgeous golf courses, Sanctuary Cove, is currently in the process of renovating and updating.
The course and property have undergone a $4 million renovation and are still working on various projects.
Harry Kicklighter, PGA Director of Golf at Sanctuary Cove and its sister course Heritage Oaks Golf Club, said owner Steve Dawson wants to make this golf course one that any level of player can enjoy.
“You got junior players, all the way up to people in their 90s playing golf,” Kicklighter said. “People have more fun if they have a chance. They don’t want to come out here and get beat by a golf course.”
Last Tuesday, Kicklighter gave me a tour of the course and showed me all the various things they had done.
The bunkers got a face-lift, and some were even changed completely — like the one on the seventh hole that had a giant lip hiding the green. That bunker now has a view of the green as they cut it down some.
And they added a bunker on that same hole to add more difficulty there and give a new look when driving into the property.
All of the bridges that are throughout the course were redone as well.
Water features were added to most of the course’s lakes.
Kicklighter said a number of the greens were also renovated.
On hole No. 2, Dawson had the entire drainage system redone and in the process took out a lot of the trees to the right of the hole.
They widened multiple fairways, added a bank on the ninth hole — well, they completely redid that entire hole.
Kicklighter said they were in the process of adding new tee boxes to a couple of the holes as well. They’re working on adding one on hole 3 to make it play as a 625-yard par 5. He said they also might add another tee box to the eighth hole.
The clubhouse also got some renovations done to it, adding televisions and a screened-in porch, and the bar got a face-lift. Sanctuary’s driving range also had a little work done to it as well.
While there have been quite a few renovations already done, Kicklighter said there is more in the works. However, most of these renovations were done out of necessity.
“A lot of the renovation had to do with the golf course just needed a lot of renovation in certain areas — bunkers or the greens mostly,” Kicklighter said. “It was just done with the maintenance. Our owner is big into the golf courses being player-friendly for the higher handicaps. We’ve added length to the golf course for the better players, but we’ve shortened it for the average player. So there’s pretty much something for everybody. Anybody can play this golf course.”
Sanctuary Cove is working on adding some tournaments to its schedule, including two dates with the SwingThought Tour in 2021. I really liked that Dawson wants to have a competitive golf course for tournaments while also making sure his members are still having fun — that to me is having the best of both worlds.
I must say that golf course looked incredible.
It was only the second time I had been out on the Fred Couples, Love Golf Design course, but you could tell all of the hard work that had gone into it. And I must agree, those par-3s that Couples loves look immaculate.
I cannot wait to see what else Dawson adds to the property. There are other things in the works Kicklighter said, but they are not yet definite plans, so we cannot release them just yet.
If those plans go through, I could see Sanctuary Cove becoming an even bigger hot spot for golfers to play. Heritage Oaks and Sanctuary may not be on St. Simons Island, but they are up there with the quality — at least for this golfer.
It’s so incredible to see all of the different courses here in the Golden Isles, and we’re quite lucky to have all of them.
Now I need Kicklighter to give me a few lessons so that I can enjoy Sanctuary Cove even more. After my tour, I’ve had the itch to get out there and improve my game.