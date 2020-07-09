The last time the PGA of America didn’t have a Ryder Cup was back in 2001 when it got postponed due to the September 11 terrorist attacks. It’s played in even years since.
Before the 2001 postponement, the last time the event got outright canceled was 1939, 1941, 1943 and 1945 due to World War II.
Now the 43rd Ryder Cup will be postponed until Sept. 24-26, 2021, and it’s quite understandable. This decision will move this tournament along with rescheduling the 2021 Presidents Cup to the fall of 2022 and 2022 Rome Ryder Cup to 2023.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the country, it became apparent that it wouldn’t be happening.
The PGA Tour announced on Monday that the Memorial Tournament would be without fans. Once that happened – I thought that’s it, no Ryder Cup.
I’m in support of this decision because without fans; it wouldn’t be the same event.
One of my favorite memories was in 2016 when Rory McIlory and Patrick Reed went head to head. There was so much smack talk from the fans. McIlroy and Reed fed off that energy and put on a show – the finger shhh, the ‘I can’t hear you,’ was memorable.
I rather the PGA choose to postpone the event then have it without fans. The President’s Cup and Ryder Cup are two events that feed off fans’ energies.
There’s honestly nothing like it as Europeans and Americans come to one place rooting for their home to win. Without fans, it wouldn’t have the same meaning.
If the PGA has deemed it not safe for fans to be there, then I respect that decision. College football season seems further and further away, so if we can continue to have live golf tournaments without fans — it’s far better than no live sports.
However, the postponement shows that live sports with fans are still a long way from happening.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the PGA Tour chose to continue without fans for the rest of the season, and well at this point, I’m all for it.
WORKDAY CHARITY OPEN LOOKAHEAD
While the Ryder Cup gets moved back, the PGA Tour begins its first of two weeks in Dublin, Ohio, for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
St. Simons will be well represented in Ohio this week as Jonathan Byrd, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III, Keith Mitchell, Hudson Swafford and Michael Thompson will be in the field.
Byrd’s coming off an excellent finish in Detroit as he finished 14-under and T-12, Swafford finished T-30 last week and Michael Thompson finished T-64.
For today’s round, one pairing that I’m excited for is Kuchar, Love III and Shane Lowry at 7:23 a.m. on hole 10. It’ll be fun to see these two go up against each other after they both didn’t play last week.
Kuchar hasn’t played since RBC Heritage where he finished T-41 as for Love III, he hasn’t made the cut this season except at the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in March.
Both of these guys need solid rounds on Thursday and Friday. However, I’m more interested in seeing how they play together.
Johnson is also someone I’d like to see him make some moves this week. He didn’t play in the Rocket Mortgage after finishing T-11 in the Travelers Championship. I’m looking for him to come out intense this week and try to make something happen.
Thompson is also someone who has played well since getting back from the break. He has a top-10 under his belt and then fell the last two weeks, but the scores have been really low, so even though he’s shooting under par, he hasn’t shot low enough.
However, I think this week, we could see a surge from him.
I don’t know that I’d pick any of them to win the tournament this week, but I think we will see St. Simons well represented on the leaderboard.
If I had to give my prediction, I think either Brooks Koepka or Justin Thomas could get the job done. Neither has played great since getting back from the break, so both are long overdue.
99th GEORGIA AM CHAMPIONSHIP
While we will all be watching our TV’s this weekend for the WorkDay Charity Open the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship in Atlanta is also happening.
Former Coastal Georgia athlete, Eli Scott, will be playing in it along with his former Mariner teammate, Chip Thompson.
St. Simons Island golfer, Lee Knox, who won the event in 2010 and 2012, will be participating as the former Alabama golfer looks for his third Georgia Am title.
Last year’s winner, Jonathan Keppler, will not be participating in this year’s tournament. He is currently on the PGA’s Mackenzie Tour, but 2018 winner and Georgia Southern golfer, Brett Barron, will be.
It’s a stacked crowd that’ll be teeing it up as the 120-man field will play Friday, July 10-12, at Atlanta Athletic Club Highlands course.
The Brunswick News will be publishing the Bombs and Birdies column each Thursday and Monday, covering the PGA Tour and local golf topics throughout the Golden Isles.