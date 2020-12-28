This year gave me a sport that I’ve fallen even more in love with — golf was a lifesaver in 2020, not just for me but also for many people.
While there has been a lot of negative in this world, there have still been some positive aspects. Regardless of a 90-day COVID-19 break, the PGA Tour, LPGA and Champions Tour were able to complete their revised season.
We were introduced to the bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau that sparked a whole conversation, and then the Tour closed the year out seeing what the future of golf holds.
With so many memorable golf moments this year, I wanted to talk about my favorite of the year. I thought about doing a top five, but after thinking about it, my favorite thing that happened was the RSM, and there were too many moments to include anything else.
RSM Classic week was probably one of the best weeks of golf I got to watch and be a part of this year. From the local guys like Zach Johnson and Harris English contending to Robert Streb becoming the first repeat winner, it was memorable.
Thursday’s round consisted of cold weather and high winds, but I was determined to follow English, Hudson Swafford and Jason Day.
Day has always been one of my top golfers because everyone says he is the nicest guy, and that Thursday showed it to me. He was laid back yet had this competitive edge to him. Once he started to get into the course, the conversations between the trio rocked.
He told English, ‘Man, the BBQ down here is the best I’ve ever had.’ English laughed and said, ‘Yea, it’s really good.’ The two walked away from where I was standing after that, but I really thought it was cool that he enjoyed the BBQ here — I’m sure it was Southern Soul, and we all love them, so I have to agree with Day.
English has to be my top golfer right now because his disposition and personality is so infectious. After the round, I introduced myself, and he was personable — that was it for me, and I was sold.
On Friday, I followed Shane Lowry around, and the Northern Irishman didn’t disappoint. When he hits the ball, it sounds different and makes you say ‘wow’ without realizing it. The first tee shot I saw from him.
He played with Danny Willet, and I had the pleasure of meeting his lady. Let’s just say she was a joy, and I want to be her best friend. She was also personable and enthralled with the Golden Ray.
Another moment that I won’t forget from Friday is Johnson telling the media his grandmother was out there following and rooting him on — that melted my heart.
Then on Saturday, Zach kept it rolling and put himself in a perfect spot heading into the final round. It was the first time I really got to see him play, and he’s such a talented guy. I was honestly just excited about seeing all the local guys doing well that week, and I firmly believe one of them will win the RSM Classic sooner than later.
I cannot talk about this week without mentioning the Monday Qualifier at Brunswick Country Club and the 10 playoff holes.
It was a PGA Tour event within a PGA Tour event. The field was fully loaded with up and coming guys along with guys who have played in the event every year. Josh Teater and Brandon Crick outlasted the other two guys to earn the final spots in the event.
That was incredible to see them battle it out early Tuesday morning because those 10 holes flew by before I knew it.
More people need to pay attention to these Monday qualifiers, and I’m so glad I did for this one. These guys are part of the golf world and work just as hard as the PGA Tour guys. Shoot, some of them are former PGA Tour players.
I hope next year draws a crowd because it’s worth paying attention to and watching.
However, the one moment that topped them all came before the tournament even began. He’s black and white, has a smile that never stops and is everyone’s favorite boy — Flint, the RSM Classic Dog. He made my whole week before the tournament ever started. Flint made everyone’s day, and well, I enjoyed playing with him.
After the pandemic changing everything, it allowed the RSM’s field to be probably the best field it’s had since it began, and after the success of 2020, I think the RSM will become more and more popular as it continues to grow, and I for one am all for it.
The 2020 RSM Classic was so memorable, and I’m already counting down the days until the next one — just 322 days to go until we have the Golden Isles filled with PGA Tour golfers again.