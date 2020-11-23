Another RSM Classic has come and gone, but the 11th annual tournament should prove to be a turning point for the event.
Since the Masters Tournament happened the week before, it allowed many new faces to play at the RSM Classic.
As the saying goes, the best kind of advertisement is by word of mouth. Now that the tournament has seen a handful of the best PGA Tour players, it wouldn’t surprise me to see this kind of field for the tournament moving forward.
This year’s RSM Classic had quite a few European Tour players come down for the week. Granted, the Road to Dubai may interfere moving forward, but some of those players may choose to come back to the Golden Isles regardless.
I mean, the RSM Classic managed to get guys in the field like Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day and Justin Rose — to name a few because there were plenty more in the field.
Not to mention, I got to see the infamous Ian Poulter’s britches and all their glory for four days, so it was quite a treat.
On Friday, I followed Danny Willett and Lowry on the Plantation course. They play a different game than some of the American golfers. Lowry’s ball-striking is so pure, and yet he struggled to put on those greens. He’s the defending Open Champion, for crying out loud, and he played at the RSM Classic — that’s something to brag about and attempt to continue in the future.
Those guys got to see what Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson and company all talk about — how good these two golf courses really are.
Seasides greens are some of the purest in the state during RSM week — some may even compare them to Augusta National.
Not to mention the guys had to play through various elements — from it being cold and windy on Thursday to the wind completely dying on Sunday, it made them have to really pay attention to how they played.
Seaside isn’t the easiest course to play, especially on back nine where it’s exposed to the elements. Golfers got a good taste of that the first three days.
With a couple of the European guys missing the cut, they could return to give it another go. This tournament gives guys not one but two courses to prepare for, and they both play differently. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some of those guys come back and give it another go because what Davis Love III and his brother Mark have done to Plantation is incredible.
It’s tough enough for PGA Tour golfers to play one course perfectly for four days, but to have two courses you have to manage on day one and two is a challenge. Golfers cannot get a rhythm unless they play Plantation on Thursday, then they can really hone in on what they can do to score better.
But for them to have to play well on two different courses presents a challenge that I think a lot of them liked.
While yes, the RSM Classic’s timing may not be perfect for some golfers, after this week and the competitiveness it brought to the table, I bet some of these golfers will try to convince others to come down and play.
Regardless of when this tournament is, it could be a great way for guys to close out the fall portions of their year.
Word of mouth advertising has been around a while now, and it only takes one guy talking another player into coming down — then before you know it, there could be an even more stacked field.
It also speaks to the tournament that a local guy hasn’t won it yet. Harris English said earlier in the week, the greens aren’t always like this throughout the year. They change them for the tournament. So it would explain a lot why the local guys aren’t playing as well.
Granted, they know the courses like the back of their hands, but they still have to work as hard as the out of town guys.
However, the local guys gave it a run for their money in 2020. Zach Johnson was three-strokes away from being in the playoff or potentially winning the tournament this week. Harris English struggled on Saturday but put together an impressive Sunday round to get into the top 10.
Patton Kizzire was another name that scored well this week. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a local player win it before long or win a tournament in general.
English and Johnson’s games are so on point right now, and I’d put them up against some of the best and have confidence in them.
While it’s sad that RSM Classic week is over, this tournament’s future is so bright. This year has brought a lot of sadness and heartache, but I have to give it credit for bringing a loaded field to the Golden Isles.
I think the 2021 field will be just as strong, if not better, because these golfers will spread the word. While I love that we have our own little golf hub, bring on the bigger names because it’s time for the rest of the world to see how great the Golden Isles is.