While I’m pretty excited about Christmas, I think I’m more excited to see Tiger Woods and his son Charlie make their debut at the PNC Championship in Orlando this weekend.
Golf fans have enjoyed Woods playing golf for 20-plus years, and now we get to see the next possible golf prodigy.
Now Woods and Charlie will debut together. The 11-year old will be the youngest competitor ever in the PNC Championship. It wouldn’t be fair to have a youngster like Charlie going up against these great golfers with stroke play, so the format is a two-person scramble.
They will play the best shot between the two into the hole, comparing scores against the other family duos in attendance.
While Charlie’s got some tournament experience, it’s nothing like what they’re fixing to handle on Saturday and Sunday, though I think it’ll give the golf world a glimpse into the near future.
Like his dad, Charlie seems to have the same natural ability as his father — yes, his trash-talking ability, along with his golf game too.
Charlie’s swing is like butter and will make everyone envious of it. Honestly, every time I see it, I shake my head in amazement because that move he puts on the ball is impeccable.
The PGA Tour put their live stream on the Woods before the Thursday pro-am, and boy, it’s like watching the future of golf. As big of a following as Tiger has, I believe Charlie will have a similar one — if he continues on the golf path.
That’s one of the things the PNC Championship is all about — giving major champions a chance to compete with their kid and possibly influencing them to continue the game.
Davis Love III and Dru Love have won this event twice, in 2018 and 2012. The 2020 event brought a name change from the PNC Father-Son Challenge to the PNC Championship. Not to mention, it’s quite the loaded field.
Charlie and Tiger may be the icing on the cake because regardless, it’s going to be incredible to see these elite golfers and their family members competing against each other.
The event will also feature male and female players as Annika Sorenstam and her father made their debut last year and will compete again this weekend.
It’s all about the growth of golf champions for this event, and we could be seeing the next great starting his public debut.
Charlie has won events in his division but has been kept out of the spotlight for the most part.
I love that Justin Thomas talked about how much he talks smack with him and how the duo has a grudge match against each other.
They’re also paired up with each other for the first round on Saturday. Thomas has mentioned that Charlie is obsessed with beating him, though he hasn’t yet. However, that shows me the kid has Tiger’s competitive drive, and who better to talk trash with than one of the best “younger” guys on tour, Thomas.
Thomas has that same competitive drive, and he likes to win too. It goes back to the segments’ I’ve seen about Thomas and his dad, Mike, and their competitions. Mike still has the last dollar he won from Justin, and I feel that Charlie and Thomas will be coming up with their own contests — maybe even put a little dough on it?
He said that the pairing will be like a tournament within a tournament and that alone has me twice as invested in watching the PNC Championship.
It has to be incredible to be engulfed in this world and have guys like Thomas and other golfers around your dad. That alone would give me enough determination to play, and it seems like that’s the case with Charlie.
Granted, he is 11-years-old, and things could change, but that kid has the gift, and I hope he never burns out and can continue on the Woods’ legacy. However, what I’m probably most excited about is what Nike mixture Charlie and Tiger will wear. I do know they’ll be the best dressed out there and who knows, they could end up winning the whole thing.
However, they’ll have stiff competition as the entire field is full of talented golfers — such as Greg Norman, John Daly, Gary Player, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar.
The Woods and Thomases tee off at 11:48 a.m. on Saturday will likely be the most competitive round the PNC has seen since starting the event.
While we may only have a week until Christmas and the golf season is on break, there is one final event, and it’s sure to be one that we shouldn’t miss — I know I won’t miss a minute of it. People interested in watching can tune in to Peacock and NBC to see Saturday’s round, and Golf Channel/NBC will have the coverage on Sunday.