It seems like yesterday we were wrapping up the annual RSM Classic and crowning Tyler Duncan as the 10th champion.
Now we’re a week away from likely one of the greatest months of golf and football for the state of Georgia — Georgia Florida rivalry the first week, then the Masters and finally the RSM in back to back to back weeks.
What more could this girl want?
As someone who has spent the last year engulfing myself in golf, I’m going to be one of the happiest people in the state, and while I won’t get to go home for Thanksgiving, having these three events helps make the sacrifice a little easier.
In the past, the Georgia-Florida game would likely be the best part about it, followed by Georgia beating Auburn later in the month, but not this year. Granted, I still will be quite excited about the SEC East Championship in Jacksonville. There is something about having back-to-back golf tournaments in Georgia that makes me giddy.
Honestly, I’m more excited to see the Masters played in November and to have the entire RSM Classic field to myself — and a handful of other media and tournament folks — than I was during my first cocktail party trip. One may say I’ve grown as a sports person, but maybe it’s because I still cannot go to Georgia games, whereas I’ll be at the RSM in 21 days. It's hard not to be stoked about that.
I will be like a kid in a candy store watching the guys play and compete. Throughout the last five months, I’ve gotten to see other media folks cover various golf tournaments, and it’s now my time and who knows, the RSM field could be quite impressive this season.
With that 90 day break earlier this year, who knows, some of the more prominent names on the PGA Tour could choose to play here in the Golden Isles. Also, without any fans tromping around Sea Island, it could make it even more inviting.
It’s highly unlikely, but I can dream and hope that Tiger Woods would take a leap of faith and play in the RSM. While I know that it probably won’t happen, a girl can dream.
I’m not the only person who thinks the field could include some of the primetime names. Local PGA Tour professionals Harris English and J.T. Poston both told me earlier this fall they could see it happen.
Poston said because the tournament is usually one of the last before the holidays, it doesn’t see a stronger field.
“A lot of your guys that are based on the west coast, they just don't make the trip,” Poston said. “It's the week before Thanksgiving, and they go ahead and end their year a week early and kind of coast into the offseason.
"I think now that you've got Augusta, which a lot of big names will obviously be playing. Then you're right there in Georgia already, so I think you might see some guys decide to play at Sea Island. I think it could be good for the tournament, and I'm interested to see who ends up playing that otherwise may not have.”
English said since the Masters is before it, that could make folks drive further south for the RSM since they’re already here.
“I would think you'd see bigger names. Hilton Head used to be the week after the Masters in previous years, and you'll see a number of players at Hilton Head because it's in driving distance,” English said. “So hopefully we'll get some big names coming into Augusta and play in the next week because they can drive down to Sea Island, and it's a great time of year to be down there. Davis and RSM, they put on a first-class event every year. I'm excited about it, and hopefully, more and more guys will start coming.”
The RSM Classic will be the highlight of my November, but I’m also incredibly intrigued to see the Masters played without patrons — not to mention during the middle of fall with all the pretty trees.
I bet Augusta National looks gorgeous in the fall, and I bet with the temperature changing, it will make the course play different as well. However, as pretty as it is in the spring with all the Dogwoods and such, I bet it’s even more gorgeous in the fall.
The gorgeous golf course won't be the only thing I'm watching as that 2020 Masters field is ridiculous. Hopefully, everyone will be safe and can play, so it'll make the competition even fiercer.
Bryson DeChambeau with his mad-man training stuff, and of course, Tiger will be attempting to defend his title. After his somewhat rocky week at ZOZO, I think he was getting ready for Augusta, and that second round showed the golf world he’s still got it in the tank.
The next month will be jammed packed full of live Georgia sporting events, and it’ll hopefully give 2020 a good sendoff.