After 40 years of the Georgia-Florida Golf Classic, Jekyll Island Golf Club decided to go a different route for 2020.
Johnny Paulk passed away on June 26 at the age of 85, and after his death, Jekyll Island Golf Club PGA Director of Golf Spencer Brookman said they wanted to honor him with this new tournament.
“It was a way for us to kind of honor what he’s done for golf on Jekyll and in the state as a whole,” Brookman said. “He was one of the founders of Georgia-Florida (Golf Classic), and we felt like we should honor him — through a continuation of change in the tournament, but in more respect to what he’s done for the game on Jekyll.”
The Paulk Cup Classic starts today and will end on Friday. In the first year, Brookman said they’re expecting a full field. It’ll be a four-person scramble, and it’s flighted after the first day.
Like they did with Georgia-Florida, there will be a trophy that’ll have the winner’s names inscribed on it. That will be unveiled today in the opening ceremonies.
Brookman said it was important to keep Paulk’s legacy alive from a golf standpoint.
“Johnny was golf on Jekyll for years,” Brookman said. “He was the pro and director there for many years and really helped make Jekyll Island Golf into what it is now. His connections that he’s always had in the golf industry as a whole have really helped put Jekyll Island golf on the map for a long time.”
I never got the chance to meet Paulk, but I’ve heard so many interesting stories about him. He changed the golf world on Jekyll, and because of that, it thrives on all levels.
Paulk was one of the five co-founders for Georgia-Florida, and that is just one of the many accolades he held. He was also a member of the Georgia State Golf Association Hall of Fame, Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame, and a PGA of America Life Member. He was also a two-time winner of the Georgia Section of PGA Merchandiser of the Year (Resort Category).
However, my favorite accomplishment that I’ve heard about has to be that he was an announcer at the 18th hole for the Masters Tournament.
Paulk seemed to do it all, and now he will have a tournament to carry on his legacy. When it comes to someone like Paulk, who had such an impact on so many people, we must keep his legacy going. Jekyll Island golf wouldn’t be what it is today without Paulk, so we can only hope, like the Georgia-Florida Golf Classic, we will see it last at least 40 years, but hopefully, it’ll last forever.
The Paulk Cup Classic isn’t the only golf tournament going on this weekend, and while yes, the Georgia-Florida rivalry football game is also going on, so is the Vivint Houston Open.
It’s the last tune up before the Masters Tournament in Augusta next week, and the field is pretty loaded.
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, and Golden Isles golfers Brian Harman, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston, Hudson Swafford and Michael Thompson are just some of the talented golfers in the field.
Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Lanto Griffin are paired up together for the first two rounds and are one of the groups I’ll be watching. Speith seems to be gaining some confidence, but I don’t want to jinx him. Koepka needs rounds before the Masters next week after working through those injuries, and I think this course can help him add the final touches to his game.
As for the Golden Isles golfers, I think all of them have great pairings for the first two days, and we may even get a good bit of coverage on them.
Thompson is playing with Hideki Matsuyama and Grayson Murray at 8:25 a.m. Poston is with Corey Conners and Si Woo Kim for the 8:35 a.m. tee time.
I like who Swafford’s paired up with as he’s playing Nate Lashley and Austin Cook. Those two guys are strong competitors, and Swafford himself has been playing really good golf lately. They will tee off at 8:45 a.m.
Kizzire will play with Stewart Cink, who is on a bit of a hot streak and Luke Donald at 8:55 a.m. Mitchell will have a fun two days with Pat Perez and Martin Laird as they tee off today at 9:05 a.m.
Harman will play the first two days with Brian Stuard and Erik Van Rooyen teeing off at 12:45 p.m. today.
Finally, Zach Johnson is playing with Max Homa and Scott Piercy. Homa is a young guy with a lot of moxy, and I always like seeing Johnson play with guys like that. They will tee off at 21:55 p.m.
Houston is sure to really give us an idea of who’s feeling confident moving into the November portion of the season. It’ll also provide a course that has never seen PGA Tour play before, so it’ll be exciting.