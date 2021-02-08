Rory McIlroy went on a tangent Wednesday during his press conference about the distance debate, and boy, he let it rip.
The USGA and R&A (the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews) released a report last Tuesday about two areas of interest — the potential use of a local r ule and the conformance specifications for golf balls and golf clubs.
This debate has been ongoing, and the PGA Tour pros seem split on the decision. However, McIlroy hit in on the head for me. After no one asked him about it in his presser, he blatantly asked them why he didn’t get a question on it, and when they did, Rory rolled with it.
“So I think the authorities, the R&A and USGA, are looking at the game through such a tiny little lens that what they’re trying to do is change something that pertains to 0.1% of the golfing community. 99.9% of the people this play this gameplay for enjoyment, for entertainment,” McIlroy said. “They don’t need to be told what ball or clubs to use. We have to make the game as easy and approachable as possible for the majority of golfers.”
After so many people picked up the game in 2020 because golf was one of the only things we were allowed to do, why make the ball spin less and make the game even harder than it is.
McIlroy is 100 percent correct. Golf isn’t just about the PGA Tour — it’s about the thousands of amateur and weekend golfers enjoying the game.
When I finally got my ball up in the air, and I saw just a smidge of how far it could go, I was hooked. It was fun. If they changed that, I don’t know how the game would continue to grow and expand.
Shouldn’t that be what the USGA and R&A want? For people to spend money on equipment, grounds, and golf trips? Of course, they should and yet they want to change the game.
“Honestly, I think this distance insight report has been a huge waste of time and money. That money that it’s cost to do this report could have been way better distributed to getting people into the game — introducing young kids to the game, introducing minorities to the game,” McIlroy said. “I heard Mike Davis say something about we’re trying to protect the game for the next hundred years.”
It isn’t the average golfer’s fault that Bryson DeChambeau and many other pros have figured out how to get that ball to go 350 yards.
We enjoy hitting it 200-plus yards, scoring high numbers and enjoying the times out on the course.
I agree with McIlroy 100 percent. Instead of spending that money on figuring out how to make golf harder, spend it on making golf more approachable for all.
He didn’t stop there as McIlory let the world know just how he feels.
“This isn’t how you do it. This is so small and inconsequential compared to the other things happening in the game,” McIlroy said. “It’s the grassroots. It’s getting more people engaged in golf. That’s where they should be spending their money, not spending it on the distance insight report.”
Amateur and weekend golfers are the heart and soul of the game. Golf just got the game to grow in 2020 — why take away from it and make it harder. Since all of this came out, there have been countless videos of parents showing just how much fun their kids are having out on the course. The videos of kids holing out and the sheer excitement is what it’s all about, not controlling what the smallest percentage does.
While McIlroy made it a point to say he disagreed with what the USGA and R&A are doing, DeChambeau agreed with it. So, in my opinion, if they want to make an impact, the PGA Tour pros need to band together and fight for the little man.
McIlroy said he would be all for making it harder for them instead of what they’re trying to do now.
“If they want to try to make the game more difficult for us or more — try to incorporate more skill to the game, yeah, I would be all for that because I think it only benefits the better play, which I feel like I am,” McIlroy said. “ It’s just not — I think maybe they said that in terms of local rules and maybe some bifurcation, but we are such a tiny portion of golf — like golf is way bigger than the professional game. Golf is like — we’re such a tiny part of it. It’s the other stuff that matters, and that’s the stuff they need to concentrate on.”
Rory’s right about this discussion. Golf is meant to be fun. Make it harder for the pros because, well, they’re pros and leave it as is for us weekend warriors. For one, I want golf to last forever, and I think it would be a disaster if this change were to go through.