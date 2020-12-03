Even though the PGA Tour only took a week off for Thanksgiving, it was too long of a break.
There was no golf to watch when I was eating turkey, which didn’t feel right. However, while I’m selfish about that — I’m glad the players, staff and media folks got to go home and spend time with their family. They earned it after this long year.
As this portion of the season is coming to a close, there is only one official event left, and it’s this week — The Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleón Golf Club- Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo, México.
Then there are two unofficial events in the next two weeks — QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida on Dec. 7-13 and the PNC Father-Son Challenge at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Dec. 14-20.
We will get into those when the time comes, but for now, let’s talk Mayakoba.
The tournament was added to the PGA Tour back in 2007 when it became the first PGA Tour event contested outside the United States and Canada.
Among the past winners, there are three Golden Isles guys on that list. Matt Kuchar is the latest to win the event in 2018, Patton Kizzire won it in 2017 and Harris English in 2013.
Brendon Todd is the defending champion as he started his rise up the ranks at Mayakoba last year.
There are 132 guys in the field this week, and it’s stacked. Masters champion Dustin Johnson was set to play but announced his withdrawal to spend time with family. Even without Johnson in the fold, this is going to be a fun week of golf.
They’ll be playing on a Greg Norman-designed par 71 course that mingles and winds through mangrove jungles, limestone canals and oceanfront stretches — it’s no Golden Isles, but it’s gorgeous.
There will be four Golden Isles guys in contention this week as English, Kizzire, and Brian Harman made the trip.
Harman will be the first to tee off as he’s paired up with Hunter Mahan and K.J. Choi. They tee off at 8:20 a.m. local time.
English has a great pairing with Vaughn Taylor and Henrik Norlander at 11:50 a.m. local time. This trio will be fun to watch. English is coming off an excellent finish at RSM and could play into that momentum this week, not to mention, Taylor and Norlander always make things fun to watch.
Mitchell is with 2019 RSM Classic winner Tyler Duncan and Aaron Wise for the 12:20 p.m. tee time.
Finally, Kizzire will tee off last for the Golden Isles as he’s paired up with fellow Auburn grad Jason Dufner and Steve Stricker for the 12:30 p.m. tee time.
However, those names aren’t the only reason I’m excited because there are many good golfers out there this week.
To name a few, Harold Varner III, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Harry Higgs, Brooks Koepka, and Brendon Todd — I mean holy cow.
Then there are young guys like Andy Ogletree, who is making his PGA Tour debut as a professional after announcing during the RSM Classic week. It will be interesting to see how he comes off the Masters and plays with these guys.
Will Zalatoris also is in the field, and after seeing him compete at the Monday Qualifier at Brunswick Country Club, it’s only a matter of time before this guy has full-time status.
Todd won this one at 20 under last year, and I expect a similar score, if not a tad lower. If I had to pick, I think English or Thomas will be my two guys. They’re both overdue for wins, and it’s time to see them finish.