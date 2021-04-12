While I wasn’t right in my predictions on who would win the 2021 Masters, I was correct in predicting it would likely be someone no one would ever consider.
If you did pick Hideki Matsuyama, good on you, but what he did on Saturday and Sunday was incredible, and I don't think anyone would have predicted that kind of run. However, I don’t think anyone believed that Will Zalatoris would finish solo-second in his Masters debut.
The win gives Matsuyama his first major championship and solo-second Zalatoris another invite to Augusta next year.
This Masters was so memorable from Day 1 being so firm and fast it took the field by storm to Japan getting their first champion. It’s pretty cool that a Japanese girl won the Augusta Women’s Amateur last week, and to have Matsuyama follow it with his own victory, brings it full circle for Japan.
I wish I could see just how excited Tokyo is for him after taking home the one-stroke victory.
Things have come full circle for Matsuyama at Augusta National Golf Club as ten years ago Saturday — he was the low amateur at the Masters after winning the 2010 Asia-Pacific Amateur title.
After Day 1, I had a feeling this Masters would be something different. While Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and the bigger names hung around until Saturday, the way Matsuyama came out of the weather delay made me speechless. To lead by four strokes heading into championship Sunday is Tiger-Esq and so much fun to watch.
He hit overdrive, and it paid off in the end. While the final stretch wasn’t pretty for Matsuyama at all, he finished the drill and earned his green jacket.
What was even better was his emotions walking off the course to turn in his scorecard. It was indeed a memorable moment for all Japanese golfers. This win will grow the game globally. While I’m all for an American to be a Masters champion, I’m beyond happy to see Matsuyama earn that green jacket. He’s a winner and plays golf with the best of them.
We all love memorable moments. While Dustin Johnson’s 20-under was pretty incredible, seeing someone overcome the odds and be a country’s first winner is genuinely monumental and, well, extraordinary to witness.
The patrons gave him a cheer like anyone else, and I think it’s because everyone loves Matsuyama. I cannot wait to see what he will serve for the champions dinner next year.
I thought Xander Schauffele would run him down for a while, but a detrimental triple-bogey on the 16th hole took him right out of it. Spieth made a run, but finishing even par on Sunday won’t cut it when the guys were going low.
Jon Rahm, the new father, didn’t miss a beat and shot a 66 on Sunday to finished tied for fifth.
Justin Rose looked unbeatable until the weather delay on Saturday. He finished solo seventh to get a top-ten finish, which is slightly disappointing, but good to see him up there.
While I don’t want to take away from what Matsuyama did this week, I must talk about Zalatoris because if he had two maybe three more holes, I think the outcome could have been a lot different.
Zalatoris has all kinds of game. He is a stud and someone to know. I’ve mentioned him in my column before, but this 24-year-old is quickly making a name for himself.
I saw him five months ago trying to qualify for the RSM Classic in the Monday Qualifier, and now he finished solo-second in the greatest golf tournament in the world.
Not many can say that, and to finish all four rounds under par, is even more awesome knowing how hard the course played this week.
His swagger and confidence aren't egotistical — it’s confidence. Zalatoris looked comfortable, and even when he made a mistake, he bounced back. It was just Matsuyama’s time to win the green jacket.
I feel we will see Zalatoris earn full status sooner than later and win majors soon enough.
It wasn’t just these two golfers that stood out to me this Masters week. There is also Golden Isles resident, Brian Harman who I thought could have made a run if it weren’t for a tough stretch on Saturday.
Harman has been playing incredible golf recently, and it continued this week. Even though he shot +2 on Sunday, he fell to T12 and 2-under on the tournament.
I also want to mention that while championship Sunday was fun to watch, it was missing a red Nike shirt from Tiger Woods. This week was different without the Big Cat on the grounds, but he will be back soon enough, whether it’s just there to be watching or playing.
It wasn’t the same, but I’m just glad Tiger is still with us.
Cheers to Matsuyama for being the 2021 Masters winner, as he didn't just win this title for himself, but for an entire country. Not everyone can win on Tour, much less do it for his whole country — kudos to him for having nerves of steel.
While I’m sad Masters week has come to an end, there are only 218 days until the RSM Classic week is here. However, the next few months will bring us a ton of good golf until the Golden Isles has its moment.
I cannot wait to see what the rest of the PGA Tour season brings us. After the first three or so months have come, we’ve seen so many memorable moments, and the Masters provided us with a few more. I love this sport, and weeks like this one are why it’s the greatest sport ever.