Dustin Johnson is your 2020 Masters champion.
Not only did he win, but he broke records in the process.
He handled Augusta National with ease during a wild November Masters, and I honestly cannot be more excited for Johnson. When he put the green jacket on for the first time, that smile was the biggest I’ve ever seen from him, and it just made me smile.
Then the post-round interview with CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis where he couldn’t gather his thoughts because of the sheer emotion just melted my heart. This win means so much to him, and after seeing him be stone cold on the course, his raw emotions show us how much he loves this game and how much it meant to win.
It was honestly one of the best moments of the entire week — even Jim Nantz said it on air, “Well, I think that’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen right there.”
The last four days have shown us a different Augusta National, soft and very getable.
Johnson prevailed through it all. Since the PGA Tour returned, outside of a missed cut and a WD, Johnson has been on fire.
Johnson tied for 12th at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He tied for second at the PGA Championship, won The Northern Trust, took home second at BMW Championship and then won the TOUR Championship.
His run continued as he finished T6 at the U.S. Open in September and then T2 a couple of weeks ago at the Vivint Houston Open.
After playing that well for that long, it was his destiny to win the 2020 Masters Tournament, and boy did he. Johnson broke nine records this week at Augusta National.
He broke Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) 72-hole scoring mark. It was 270; now it’s 268.
Johnson was the first player in Masters history to reach 20-under, as Spieth got 19-under in 2015. He also broke the low 54-hole score at 16-under, matching Spieth’s. Johnson was also the first player to have two rounds of 65 in one Masters, and he has the most consecutive subpar rounds at the Masters — combining the final three in 2018, four in 2019, and four in 2020 to give him 11 straight, giving him one better than Tiger Woods from 2000-2002.
He played the par 3s, 4s and 5s all under par and won. Johnson was the 15th champion to play them under par in the same week he won. He was 4-under on the par 3s, 5-under on the par 4s and 11-under on the par 5s.
Johnson had the lowest stroke average of players with 25 to 49 rounds with his 268 total. He played his 38 career rounds in 2,699 strokes with an average of 71.02. Johnson also led or was tied for the lead each of the first three days and finished by winning on Sunday, which last happened when Spieth did it in 2015.
Finally, Johnson had the fewest bogeys by a champion. He made just four bogeys over the 72 holes.
What Johnson did this week was incredible to watch, and I’m beyond happy to see him win his first green jacket. D.J., you’re in the club for life now, and I cannot wait to see what kind of sandwiches you’ll serve at the Champions dinner in April.
RSM Classic Begins
While it’s incredible what Johnson did at Augusta National, the 11th annual RSM Classic begins this week. My Thursday column will feature a more in-depth look at the tournament, but for today, I wanted to talk about the guys trying to qualify today for one of the remaining spots.
The madness begins today with the Monday qualifier at Brunswick Country Club. This field is loaded, and I mean loaded. Eight local guys will compete in the event, along with some familiar names.
Low-amateur winner at the 2020 Masters, Andy Ogletree, is competing. He’s coming into the week hot after a strong finish in Augusta. I’m excited to see him in person and see if he cannot continue playing well.
His teammate Luke Schniederjan will be playing as well, along with his older brother Ollie. Luke is currently the 2020 Georgia Amateur Champion, so he’s got some game.
Tommy Gainey, the 2012 RSM Classic winner, is in the field. Smiley Kaufman, along with Trey Mullinex, Lee Hodges, Matt Every, Will Zalatoris and Chase Koepka, are some of the other recognizable names.
Yea, that’s Brooks’ little brother, and while it would have been cool to see them both play the RSM, I’ll take the little brother because I want to see him stroke a golf ball.
The eight local guys who made the field are Ben Griffin, Austin Morrison, Josh Teater, Joey Garber, Emilio Gonzalez, Greyson Sigg, Dalton Ward and T.J. Mitchell. Of those, Gonzalez, Griffin and Morrison earned spots in last week’s pre-qualifiers going on at Brunswick Country Club and King & Prince.
Gonzalez shot 6 under to earn the second-lowest score at King & Prince’s event. Griffin shot 4 under and Morrison shot 3 under at Brunswick Country Club’s second event.
Tee times start at 7 a.m. today at Brunswick Country Club as the field will compete for one of the four spots to play in the RSM Classic.
The field for the RSM is incredible as well as some fantastic golfers are participating. Jason Day, Justin Rose, and Harold Varner III are just three of the names I’m excited to see take on Seaside and Plantation.
It’s going to be a jammed pack week of golf here in the Golden Isles, and while there won’t be any fans allowed, it’ll still be something to keep an eye on and follow.