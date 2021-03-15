It isn’t every day that one of our local youth golfers has the opportunity to travel across the country and compete in a prestigious tournament well, Brunswick High freshman Jeremiah Austin does.
The freshman has only played tournament golf for about three years, but in the last year he went from shooting in the triple digits to consistently in the 70s and 80s.
Austin is a 14-year-old African American golfer who has the natural ability to play golf and succeed at it. About two years ago, he started taking it seriously, and that’s when he began working with Tyrone Spaulding of Golfing for Success.
Spaulding is a Brunswick native and Brunswick High graduate who taught and coached at Glynn Academy and Risley Middle School before moving to Atlanta. Since he retired, he started Golfing for Success for kids like Jeremiah to have the opportunity to play golf that they otherwise might not get.
He was crucial in teaching Austin the fundamentals of the game and is now his mentor and coach helping him learn about golf etiquette, among other things.
Spaulding is also a big reason Austin is heading to Houston for the Mack Champ Invitational. Jeff Champ is Mack’s son and PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ’s father. He has a mentorship relationship with Spaulding and, through social media and the Black Golfers Association, was able to get eyes on Austin. That turned into them submitting an application for the event and getting accepted into the field.
“They saw his swing and knew that he was gonna be a next-level player,” Spaulding said. “Social media has been one of the biggest things — that’s where a lot of people see him, and that’s where a lot of his opportunities are going to come from and grow. He’s just a freshman, so the next three years are going to be exciting.”
Spaulding said it’s important for Austin to have these opportunities as an African American golfer in a predominately white sport.
“The minority barrier is not a problem for him. He’s a well-rounded kid,” Spaulding said. “Right now, yes, he’s the only Black guy in most places he goes. We’re teaching him that’s never going to be a factor for him. What we are going to do is increase his skills, so it won’t matter if he’s Black or White. He’s going to have the skills to qualify for whatever it is he needs to qualify for. Getting him to shoot in the 60s — that’s what we’re working on now.”
When you ask Austin about it, he understands how big of a deal it is, but he feels like he’s ready for the tournament.
“As an African American, this tournament is important for me because I’m pretty sure as a junior, this is one of the biggest tournaments is there is to go to or win as a junior golfer,” Austin said. “I feel like physically and mentally, I’m prepared. I’ve worked hard. I’ve got coached in all areas that I’ve needed to be coached in — anything I’ve done wrong, we’re fixing it now. So when March 18 gets here, I’m ready.”
I tagged along with him earlier this month at the golf course to see him hit the ball and grab photos. It wasn’t long that a group of guys invited him to play 18 holes with him, and I was all in to watch him play. Austin gets that attention for his swing, but he also has the manners.
It was “yes ma’am” this and “yes sir” that. He was polite and knew what to do in terms of golf etiquette.
Spaulding isn’t the only one on Team Jeremiah, as Ray Cutright, who works at Brunswick Country Club, is also one of his coaches. Austin is also a member of the First Tee association here locally. Austin has also worked with Jack Lumpkin at Sea Island’s Golf Performance Center and Graham Lewis at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club.
His grandfather Richard told me that all these men go above and beyond to help Austin and be positive people in the golf world.
In the last year, his high school coach Drew Culpepper and his grandfather talked about how virtual learning and being stuck at home has helped Austin come a long way with his golf.
“As a golfer, it helped me progress because being at home and not having anyone to talk to or anything to do — golf is the only thing,” Austin said. “At my house, we have a net in our front yard, and the days that we don’t go to the golf course, I’d go outside, and hit in the net after school, so 3:30 until the sun goes down. I’m pretty much practicing.”
He started out hitting pine cones, and eventually, his grandfather reached out to Spaulding to help get things going because the kid had a natural ability.
“Our expectations are to shoot him to the moon, and if he falls short, he’s going to be among the stars,” Spaulding said.
Austin is a prime example of what can happen when a kid gets an opportunity to do something he’s passionate about, especially in something like golf.
After the past year with COVID-19 and the tragedy of Ahmaud Arbery, Spaulding wants the community to see what positive things this kid is doing.
“Right now, we have, in our presences, a kid who can make it to the next level, who has the determination to make it to the next level,” Spaulding said. “He needs support from his community.
“A year ago, Brunswick was in disarray. A year later, we got a kid who is doing a positive thing. So we need to push him and not look back a year ago when we were having those problems about Mr. Arbery and with a pandemic. Life has changed now for young African American kids, and Jeremiah is a prime example of that.”
If you ask Austin who his favorite golfers are, he’ll tell you Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. He loves their short game and the fact that they’re not just long hitters but can get it up and down too. You can tell Austin watches golf and studies it to get better. He knows what he’s got to do, and Austin is on a mission to accomplish every goal he sets for himself.
He is so passionate about golf, and it shows through.
“The competition and being able to play against people my age — even people younger and older than me,” Austin said. “So that’s the fun part about it, you meet new people and make new friends. That’s part I like about it.”
He’s already driving the ball off the tee 300-plus yards. Now he’s getting his chipping and putting in line to continue on this journey. While he’s still young, he has his goals set.
“My short-term goal is to be the best in the whole Sea Island area,” Austin said. “The second goal is a long term goal, which is college, and then the third is a long term goal, which is becoming a pro.”
Spaulding said if the community wants to know more about Austin and his journey, they can contact him at 404-805-2660 or his grandfather Richard Austin at 912-297-8342.
Austin and his grandfather will travel to Houston this week to participate in the Friday-Sunday Mack Champ Invitational golf tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course.