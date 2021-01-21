Timing is everything, and it’s the perfect moment for me to write this piece. It’s 2021 and there’s a female Vice President, but we’re still dealing with sexism in the sports media world.
After reading ESPN’s reports on former Mets GM Jared Porter, I knew that this week’s column needed to be about women in golf and sports media.
If unfamiliar, Porter allegedly sent unsolicited photos of a particular body part along with 60-plus text messages to a female reporter. Mind you, she wasn’t responding to him, and he just kept sending them anyway.
Before I go into how the PGA Tour and its media affiliates have set the tone for women in sports media, I need to get this off my chest.
It is never OK to send anyone, male or female, that many text messages in a row or send photos of body parts — that’s sexual harassment and it’s not OK.
In addition to daily life and work stressors, women in sports are also fighting adversity in forms of sexist comments and threats. This constant uphill battle causes many women in sports to give up, stay silent and cut their career aspirations short.
I’ve dealt with this battle first hand by getting death threats, unsolicited photos and videos. But I’m one of the lucky few. I was the first female sports reporter hired by The Brunswick News, who has been supportive from day one.
I wouldn’t be doing my job as a woman in this industry if I didn’t write this column and address these issues.
Since I started really following golf almost two years ago, I’ve noticed the abundance of women on-air and their bylines compared to football and other sports media publications.
Yes, there are still men running the shows, and rightfully so, as many played on the PGA Tour at one point.
I’m also quite aware that there are still sexist remarks made about these women. But if you close your eyes and listen to a golf broadcast, you don’t hear a woman, you hear intelligent and insightful sports commentary.
That is why they’re front and center, seen by everyone, and players respect them. They are heard, not just seen.
Like Paige Mackenzie, a co-host on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive before it stopped airing — she is unapologetically Paige and is one of the biggest women I look up to in golf. Mackenzie is witty, knowledgeable about the game and doesn’t care if a pro golfer likes her — looking at you, Brooks Koepka.
Mackenzie was the first one I listened to when I was getting into the golf world, showing me it was possible for a female golf reporter to have respect, credibility, and that female voices in sports are meant to be heard.
Then there is Amanda Balionis, who works for CBS, not only in golf but also in football. She’s insightful, personable and her post-round interviews are some of my favorites to watch. Balionis knows how to get a great answer out of players and is such a bright light. You can see the players just relax while they’re talking to her.
When people had something to say about her, she doesn’t let it phase her. Neither does Mackenzie.
Chantel McCabe also works for Golf Channel as a host and reporter. She is one of the busiest and hardest working people female reporters, while also handling any adversity that comes her way.
Stina Sternberg, who is with GOLFTV and Golf Digest, is a statement. She knows how to command respect from her male peers, is an awesome mom, and people take her seriously as not only a golfer but as a sports writer.
Michelle Wie West does some analyst work now too, and I live for it. She gives good insight and is just Michelle. I could listen to her for hours.
They were hired for these positions because they’re good at it, give credible inputs and simultaneously handling the adversity with grace because it unfortunately comes with the territory. They’re also blazing the trail for other aspiring female journalists to be treated with respect in the future.
Yes, they’re pretty to look at, but at the same time these women are smart, funny and hit the ball as good as the boys do while being more enjoyable to watch on air.
So listen to their voices and appreciate the view instead of objectifying and trying to silence them.
More media outlets in football, basketball, baseball and other sports need to take note. Women in sports are here to stay.
So many of these female reporters could hang with the guys and be competitive. I mean, look at the LPGA and what they’re doing — it’s incredible.
Golf is showing the world that women in sports are important and their voices should be heard.
I’m not blind that, like any other sport, golf still has moments where women are still quite sexualized and talked about, but we’re making progress. Every step we make is one in the right direction.
These women are just a few who have inspired me to go the golf route because I know if I put in the work and effort, my voice will be heard.
It is what all women in this industry want — to be respected and heard.