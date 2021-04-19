Since I was 4-years-old, I’ve loved Georgia football, and my happy place was Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon with 93,000 other Dawg fans. However, the last two years have transformed my viewpoint, and it’s an odd feeling.
While I still love Georgia football, I completely missed what happened at G-Day yesterday because I was more worried about what was happening in Hilton Head at RBC Heritage. What a week Stewart Cink is having, but more on that later.
I’m still entirely invested in the Bulldogs, but golf is my happy place right now. I recently moved across town, and for four days, I couldn’t go to the golf course or hit a ball — it absolutely drove me nuts.
When I finally got a golf club in my hand, all the stress of moving and change went away — I was content and put my phone down and just enjoyed the moment for the first time in a while.
Since that day, I’ve kept a golf club in my hand, practicing my chipping and putting at the new house. It’s been the happiest I’ve been in a while. That feeling of sinking a 12 foot putt after lining it up and reading the greens yourself for the first time is something I find hard to describe, but it involves a lot of happy adjectives.
The deeper golf engulfs my life, the more I want to know, the more I want to get better at it, and the more I desire to make it a permanent thing in my world.
Then you turn to the social media side of things. Twitter football fans can be so hostile. While some golf fans can be that way, too, I find more invested in how my progress is going learning the game we all love so much, and they respect my opinion when I give it.
People ask, 'how’s it coming along? Have you made your first birdie yet? What are your goals?’ It just feels good to know that people want to follow along with me on this journey to learn more about the sport I've fallen in love with these last two years.
I recently got my first full set of lady clubs from The First Tee Golden Isles at a sale they were doing, and it made me feel like I finally took the step in the right direction. To have your own set and not using random clubs feels like I can finally take my game to the level I want to.
While writing this column, I think about this community and how golf is such a huge aspect of it, so I want to know what you love most about golf?
This week officially marks my two-year journey with golf. It also welcomes back the 2021 SEC Men’s Golf Championship. This event, back in 2019, made me respect golf and what’s turned into a lovefest.
The event starts on Wednesday and will wrap up on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club on the Seaside Course.
COVID-19 took away this event last year, and for me was one of the hardest things to see canceled. So, I’m pretty ecstatic it’s back in the Golden Isles.
What is even more exciting is the 2016 SEC Champs, Georgia, seem to be the favorite heading into this event.
According to Golf Stat, Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team as they rank No. 10 in the country and No. 1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have won two events — the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in November and the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship in March.
The Bulldogs won the Old Waverly event by 10 strokes, with former Coastal Georgia golfer Eli Scott pacing the Bulldogs at 9 under par.
Georgia didn’t play in Birmingham at the beginning of this month, so they head into the postseason fresh off a total team victory.
With Scott, 2020 Jones Cup Invitational Champion and 2021 Walker Cup member Davis Thompson, Spencer Ralston and company, these Bulldogs head into this week with a stout group who’s playing excellent golf.
Could the Bulldogs earn another SEC title this week? It’s highly possible, but they’ll have tough competition. Who am I kidding, the entire SEC is full of talented golfers, and it could be anyone's game, but Georgia’s coming into this week full of confidence.
Vanderbilt ranks No. 2 in the SEC and has one victory this season in the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate back in October.
The Commodores took home second behind Georgia at the Jerry Pate tournament, second at the LSU Invitational, and tied for fourth at Old Waverly.
Vanderbilt also has a strong team that could put it together.
Two years ago, I saw Auburn’s golf team go on a tangent during this week. The Tigers are also No. 3 in the SEC with two victories.
Auburn tied with Georgia to win the Jerry Pate event and won their Tiger Invitational event. The Tigers tied second at the Gator Invitational and tied third at Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate.
They didn’t start the season off on a great foot but have made a surge the last portion of the season. Auburn got beat by one stroke in 2019 to lose to Arkansas for the title, so be ready — the Tigers will be hungry for revenge.
Texas A&M is No. 4 in the rankings, with two victories as well. The Aggies won the Border Olympics in February and the Aggie Invitational earlier this month.
If anyone is matching Georgia’s energy right now, in my opinion, it’s the Aggies.
Then there is Florida, who also has two wins on the season, but ranks No. 6 in the SEC behind Tennessee at No. 5.
Florida's two victories came from the Timuquana Collegiate in January and the Gators Invitational in February.
Regardless of who your team is, it’s going to be a wild week of collegiate golf as they compete to crown the 2021 champion.