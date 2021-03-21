The Golden Isles has a busy week ahead as there are multiple tournaments, nine-hole matches and golf events.
From the high school area golfers taking on each other in matches and two-day tournaments to the GSGA Four-Ball getting played at Sea Palms this week — there will be something for all fan levels to enjoy.
This column is about taking the time to let the community know what’s going on in the golf world here and so they can support it.
The annual Oglethorpe Cup between Sea Palms, King and Prince and Sea Island will be held March 23-25.
I enjoyed meeting Ralph Wade and his co-captains at King and Prince earlier this month and couldn’t stop listening to the countless stories from the Oglethorpe Cup. I cannot wait to see who takes home their beautiful trophy this week and get some of the coverage into the paper.
The event is really neat that older men can compete in a three-day deal for bragging rights on St. Simons Island. While it still isn’t what it used to be with the cocktail party and such, I know it’ll be quite the spectacle, and those golfers will have a blast.
That event, along with the Coastal Georgia men traveling to Nevada for The Battle of the Primm, will be two of this week’s golf events.
Coastal Georgia’s men will be playing for the first time in two weeks, and that break, I’m sure, was helpful. Coach Mike Cook has a talented group looking to take down their opponents in Nevada, so check out the paper for a write-up on that event.
Glynn Academy’s girls golf team will also be part of the early swing of events this week as they will be playing at Jekyll Island Golf Club against Camden County today. The Lady Terrors have a stout and young group once again, and coach Kip Hall seemed excited about these girls after chatting with him last week.
I cannot wait to see how their girls play. That won’t be their only event this week, as they’ll travel up to Greensboro to play in a GSGA tournament on Friday and Saturday. Hall has some young girls who shoot low, so I’ll be looking to see what his girls do.
Frederica Academy will be playing against Vallwood and Brookwood in an event today at Valdosta Country Club. Those Knights are loaded from top to bottom, includ ing Jackson Byrd and Jack Roberts.
However, they have a B-team that includes Parker Jules, their only girl who can give the boys a run for their money. The Knights are looking sharp as they look to keep their state championship streak alive — it wouldn’t surprise me if they won another this year with those two eighth-graders leading them.
Frederica will also have a nine-hole match against Brunswick on Thursday at Brunswick Country Club. It’ll be the Knight’s B-team versus the Pirates — after last week’s event at Retreat, this match will be fun to watch as the Pirates and Knights have strong golfers who love to compete against each other.
Jeremiah Austin is coming off his tournament in Houston at the Mack Champ Invitational, so it’ll be fun to see what he’s learned and see him competing again. Austin has a ton of talent and a move that’ll make you envious.
Then the Four-Ball at Sea Palms will be Friday through Sunday. With up to 60 teams, it’ll be exciting to see who brings home the title.
With all the stuff going on this week, I wanted to do a short column about it, so the community is aware of what is going on and maybe so they can watch these events or read about them.
Golf is quite popular here in Brunswick and on St. Simons, so it’s important that we support and cheer on our local golfers — especially these youngsters who are coming up through high school and such. They are the future of golf, and well, we have a few of them that we could see on the PGA Tour and possibly LPGA Tour if they continue to work hard enough.
Keep up witthis week’s editions of The Brunswick News as we look to highlight as much of these local golf events as we can.