Once again, Brooks Koepka is in the hunt for a major championship — no surprise, I know.
At the time of press, the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open Champion was on a roll doing things that some of the greatest golfers did in their prime.
It seems like any time there is a major championship, Koepka elevates his game to another level. Since he won in 2017, Brooksy is 27 under par at the U.S. Open, which is 18 shots better than the next best player.
Koepka also has 14 rounds in the 60s, the most of any player in the U.S. Open since 2012. Of course, this is where he stands through 13 holes, but still, those numbers are incredible. He was also on his sixth consecutive round in the 60s, which is the most ever and tied Sam Snead with his sixth consecutive Sub-par round — that is, if it holds up through 18 holes.
Regardless, those are crazy numbers and something to note regardless if you like him or not. The guy can flat out ball on the golf course, and his major numbers show it.
Every time there is a major championship, we expect Koepka to be in the hunt, if not leading it. In the last major, he finished tied for second behind 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson.
Koepka has the ability to uber-focus in these tough situations. In an interview earlier this week, he said he loves the difficulty of major championships and knows he can grind it out mentally.
Even with the feud against Bryson DeChambeau going on, including that video bomb on Thursday, nothing phases him. I don’t know that I can say the same for Bryson, but Brooks has this ability to ice out everything else and focus on this game. I mean, he just had knee surgery earlier this year, and he’s out there limping and pushing through it because he wants to contend in major championships.
He started the second round with two birdies, but then two bogeys humbled him a bit. Then a bogey on 11 made him seem a little more human when he usually seems invincible.
However, the longer this round went he overcame those struggles to be 2 under through 13 holes. Regardless of when a shot goes his way or not, Koepka stays the course and finds a way to keep those scores low. If he loses a shot, he finds a way to gain it back later in the round, and if he doesn’t he works on it.
Koepka isn’t the only one who has been having a pretty strong week. Xander Schauffele surged in the second round and made some incredible shots. At the time of press, Schauffele was 3 under through 11 holes. Matthew Wolff also surged on Day 2 after taking his extended break and was 3 under through 12 holes.
Russell Henley came out guns blazing on a wild Day 1 and held on during Day 2 to keep part of the lead. Henley was 5 under through 11 holes at the time of press, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the number went a little lower for him.
Unfortunately, Phil Mickelson was fighting to make the cut. Maybe the “hangover” was still lingering, or Torrey Pines is just not his course. He was at least 2 over through 10 holes.
Though fellow left-hander Bubba Watson put on a show Friday. He currently sits at 3 under and tied for fourth after shooting a 71.
Then there is 48-year-old Richard Bland, who in 400-plus European starts, that won the British Masters a few weeks ago, sharing the lead with Henley after shooting 67 on Day 2. He’s the cinderella story and one to really watch out for. I love a good story, and his touches me because it shows that perseverance in this game pays off.
Jon Rahm dusted off the cobwebs after having to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test. He’s 3 under after shooting a 70 on Friday to tie with Watson, Wolff and Schauffele.
Rory McIlroy is 1 over after Day 2 and in the top 20, and Justin Thomas is 1 over through 11 holes.
Brian Harman leads the Golden Isles golfers at the time of press as he’s 1 over through 12 holes. Harris English is 2 over through 12 holes, and J.T. Poston is also 2 over through seven holes. These three seem to be the only local players that’ll make the cut this week at Torrey Pines.
At the time of press, the projected cut was 3 over, so a few of these big names are on the verge of not making the cut. Among those are Jordan Spieth at 4 over, Cameron Smith at 5 over, Matt Kuchar at 5 over through 11 holes, Tyrrell Hatton at 5 over, and Will Zalatoris at 7 over after two top 10 finishes in the two previous majors.
Torrey Pines is chewing golfers up and spitting them out through two days, and it’ll be interesting to see how the weekend plays out for the ones who make the cut.
It’s not been the easiest course, but with it being the third major of the year, I expect this because it’s time to challenge these Tour players’ games.