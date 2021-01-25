It wasn’t just the PGA Tour that caught my eye this week. I was glued to the TV screen early in the morning to watch the European Tour action and then LPGA Tour.
On all fronts and regardless of where the golf was getting played, it was entertaining.
Championship Sunday doesn’t get any better when three of the major tours provide noteworthy golf.
The European Tour made each morning better this week. Then they posted the ‘Angry Golfers’ video, and it was gold.
Tommy Fleetwood led a group therapy-like discussion with Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Eddie Pepperell, Matt Wallace and Henrik Stenson. There was also an empty chair, and Fleetwood said something about not having a full house and points to the open seat — that chair had to be for Sergio Garcia because we all know he’s the angriest of them all.
Hatton opens up the video, and he says nervously, “Hi, I’m Tyrrell, and I’m an angry golfer.”
Then it pans into a shot where he misses a putt and starts to have an outburst. Fleetwood appears to talk him down, saying, “Remember when you’re feeling glum…” Hatton finishes, “pop up your thumb,” and gives Fleetwood a thumbs up. Then he asks how Hatton feels, and he says better. I couldn’t stop laughing.
It was hilarious. Then Fleetwood asks Pepperell if he’s “saving all his wisdom or Twitter.” Pepperall said, “I’ve not actually found anything that works for me yet. When I’m struggling, I usually revert to my vices.” Then it pans into him in bed eating chocolate, typing away at his phone.
Poulter gives a passion or anger lesson where he shows photos of himself. Wallace discusses his multiple caddies and how they are the reason for bad shots. Stenson tells us not to snap our clubs on the course but off, then shows a video of him snapping clubs. He also helped with Poulters’ presentation.
Fleetwood mentions phones off multiple times, and his voice gets higher each time. I won’t ruin the end, but Fleetwood is a master and has a job acting if golf doesn’t work out.
The European Tour’s media department is hilarious, and I cannot wait to see the next video. It’s also funny because after the video, one of the “Angry Golfers” won — Hatton outplayed Rory McIlroy to win for the fourth time in 14 months. He carded a 66 to finish 18-under par and his sixth European Tour title. It also helps in the Ryder Cup standings.
I just wish he popped up his thumb with that trophy — it would have been perfect.
Even though I tuned in for McIlroy, I found myself getting up early just to watch the guys finish up and enjoyed it so much.
The LPGA also had people buzzing all weekend. Jessica and Nelly Korda had quite the tournament, and Danielle Kang hung right in there with them. Kang is such a force, and her mentality mirrors some of the best in the sport. She is so fun to watch, but the Korda sisters stole the show.
Jessica carded a 60 on Saturday and came back from two shots down on Sunday to win.
Those girls are phenomenal athletes, and I just think it’s incredible that they got this much attention. I hope more people realize that the LPGA is a force, and those girls can flat out hit that ball.
Korda won for the first time since 2018, and it was her sixth LPGA victory. She may have a new fan because I loved her golf swing and enthusiasm. It also helps that her sister shot a 64 on the final day to take solo third and two strokes off Kang and her sister.
It was just a phenomenal weekend for Jessica, and I’m glad she got that win. Shooting a 60 is hard for a guy, much less a girl, so more girl power from the LPGA will be in my future.
Then the PGA Tour had Patrick Cantley go off on championship Sunday to make things even more enjoyable. While he didn’t win, that 11-under for Cantley was just mind-boggling. He was on a mission and almost won the whole thing.
Though, I’m excited for Si Woo Kim because he flat out earned it. He outplayed Max Homa and Tony Finau to take home the victory.
He wore a black sweater with various sponsors on it for Sunday’s round. Then I saw the most fantastic thing — he has a PGA Tour logo and the Live Under Par on his chest. Kim does live under par and to win in that sweater had to be the icing on the cake.
Finau choked again on Sunday, and it’s getting pretty predictable. I feel sorry for the guy because he’s extremely talented yet cannot close for some reason. It’s frustrating for him, I’m sure but also for all of us wanting him to do well.
It was a jammed pack weekend of entertaining and diverse golf — the only thing I want to see now is a co-ed tournament and see how competitive it could be.