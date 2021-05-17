It’s officially title week as both the high school and local college compete for either a state or national championship this week.
It’s the GHSA Class 6A state tournament for Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s golf teams starting on Monday. Then Coastal Georgia’s men begin their four-day tournament for their seventh NAIA Championship appearance.
Talk about a busy week in golf, and I’m living for it.
The Glynn boys and girls qualified for state after the boys won the region and the girls finished runners-up.
For Brunswick, Abby Miller and Sarah Spence qualified as individuals to compete.
It’ll be a two-day tournament beginning today as both the girls and boys will be in Carrollton at the Sunset Hills Country Club.
Glynn boys coach Mike Zito said this is going to be a course for the ball strikers.
“You’re not going to overpower this course. It’s more of a — you got to be able to place the ball in the fairway and then the same thing on the greens,” Zito said. “The greens are very small and undulated, so there’s going to be a premium on ball striking. You’re just not going to overpower on this golf course, just from what I’ve seen on the front side.
“It’s a beautiful golf course. You got to be able to hit the shots, and if we can do that, I think we’re going to be in good shape. I think I got the six best players going out, and we’re going to see how things unfold. I know there’s some really good teams here — John’s Creek and Creekview. They have some really good golfers, but again, if we do what I think we can do, I think we’re going to be fine.”
Zito has done a tremendous job with his team this year and has had some younger guys step up when it mattered.
The six competing for the Terrors are Grady Sanders, Williamson Mosher, Trey Pralinsky, Stuart Gash, Shep Davenport and Joe Carter.
Maria Barr leads Glynn’s girls after posting a 77 at the area tournament to send the Terrors to state. Maddie Cook, Coastal Georgia’s golf coach Mike Cook’s daughter, will also be looking to help secure a low score for the girls as they look to make noise as I’m curious to see what this group can do.
Miller and Spence have both gotten better as the year has gone on, and you can see they’re putting in the work. I’m expecting those two to have good finishes as individuals.
CCGA heads to their 7th NAIA Championship
Coastal Georgia’s men left Sunday for the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship in Silvis, Ill. at TPC Deer Run.
This year marks the Mariners’ seventh trip to the national tournament. Coastal won their first Sun Conference title back in April and, after a break, are gearing up for a deep run at nationals.
Coach Mike Cook said they’re coming off that win with a lot of confidence because they finally got over the hump of winning a conference championship, and they did it by beat the No. 2 ranked Keiser University.
The Mariners are looking to win their third national title, and the last time the NAIA was at TPC Deer Run, they finished fourth.
“It’s a great course, and it’s challenging. The greens are bent — fast. We’re more used to Bermuda grass, so that’s a little bit of a disadvantage for us,” Cook said. “I do have two kids on our team from Canada, and one is from the Northeast, so they know bent. So the grass is a little different.
“We just got to get accustomed to it — the rough will be thicker. We got to figure out how to play — hopefully, we won’t hit it in the rough. We’ll get a practice round on Sunday and today to get ready. They’re pumped — we are pumped.”
The event is a 72-hole, four-day tournament consisting of all stroke play with a cut after 36 holes. With such a long event, Cook said the strategy is to stay consistent.
“You can’t win the tournament on the first day, but you could lose it,” Cook said. “So it’s a long week, but the strategy is to try and get yourself in position. Start as solid as you can, but in the past, if you have one bad round, you really can’t have another, and if you have two bad rounds, you’re not going to win it.
“So play consistent and play smart. Don’t start out going for everything you do look at — don’t play so aggressive that you shoot yourself out of it. You try to take what the course gives you. If you get behind, late going into the last day, then you try to play more aggressive.”
The tournament starts on Tuesday, and the Mariners are set to tee off around 9:10 a.m.
Odds and ends
While the Mariners, Pirates, and Terrors gear up for their title events, there are also some other significant golf events happening this week.
Georgia Southern, the University of Georgia, and Georgia Tech are all competing in the Tallahassee Regional beginning today.
The Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Florida State. Rounding out the rest of the seeds are No.3 Liberty, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Georgia Southern, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Southern Cal., No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Davidson, No. 13 Florida A&M and No. 14 Long Island University.
This regional is one of six total being held all over the country as they try and dwindle to the top-five teams in each one. Once they do that, those top five finishers will travel to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the NCAA Championships May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Georgia’s led by fifth-year player Spencer Ralston and senior Davis Thompson. However, juniors Trent Phillips, former Mariner, Eli Scott, and sophomore Connor Creasy all helped the Bulldogs win the SEC Championship’s stroke portion by eight shots last month.
The Bulldogs are paired with Florida State and Liberty in the first round today, with tee times set between 8:20 and 9:14 a.m.
It’s Georgia’s 25th straight year getting invited to a regional and the 31st time in 32 seasons, excluding 2020, of course. Georgia’s advanced 22 times, and it’ll be their 24th appearance with coach Chris Haack. They also have five regional wins and moved into the NCAAs 19 times. The Bulldogs won national titles in 1999 and 2005. Now they’re looking for championship No. 3. This regional is a talented one, so the Bulldogs will need to bring the same confidence they held in stroke play at SECs.
Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern are paired together for the regionals, with tee times set to start at 9:44 a.m. today. The Yellow Jackets, like the Bulldogs, have a long tradition of successful golf, including having St. Simons resident Matt Kuchar as an alumnus.
The Yellow Jackets and Eagles will both look to finish in the top five of the event as they will take on some of the toughest competition in the country.
I will say the Tallahassee Regional is one I wouldn’t want to miss because, between FSU and the three Georgia schools, some noise will be made. Not discrediting the other schools, but UGA and FSU have two of the top golfers in the country, and I don’t think either one of them will be looking to lay down this week.
It’s another exciting week of golf, and by the end of it, there will be a new NAIA champion, state high school champ and a top-five from NCAA Regionals.