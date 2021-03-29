Sea Palms Golf Club had quite the week as they won their second Oglethorpe Cup, had a young Glynn Academy golfer, Trey Pralinsky, make an albatross and the GSGA event saw a sudden-death playoff.
I would say that’s a full week in the golf world and one to brag about because it’s not every day one club sees that much success in a week. Here in the Golden Isles, I feel like sometimes courses get overshadowed because of events going on at other places, so to see Sea Palms shine this week was a good chance of scenery and enjoyable to watch.
I won’t go too much into the Oglethorpe Cup again because we discussed earlier last week, but I wanted to give the team another congrats on the half-point victory. It was hard-fought and just the beginning of exciting moments for Sea Palms this past week.
On Wednesday, during their practice round, Glynn Academy golfer, Pralinsky hit a driver and five iron on the par-five fourth hole at Sea Palms for an albatross.
Coach Mike Zito told me it was even rarer than making a hole in one, so I went on a bit of a hunt on the interwebs to look up the odds. According to Double Eagle Club, to make an albatross, the odds are 6 million-to-1. The odds of making a hole in one are around 12,000-to-1.
Pralinsky accomplished this on Wednesday, and it warranted a shout-out in this column. What he accomplished is something that should be bragged about, so if you know this young man, tell him congrats, give him a pat on the back, buy him a sleeve of balls, something because he defeated the odds and made the impossible happen.
He is one of the Terrors' five starting golfers that are competing this season. In his last event, Pralinsky shot a 77 to help Glynn finish second at the Wildcat Invitational at Savannah Quarters.
Zito said Pralinsky is one of the hardest-working players he’s ever had.
"He has put in endless hours on the range and putting greens, and he works just as hard in the off-season," Zito said. "Trey has competed in countless tournaments over the years and occasionally his scores never quite equaled his effort or potential. Unfortunately, that’s the game of golf. Despite his disappointment, Trey would always smile. This wonderful characteristic that he has and admired by so many."
To improve, Zito said Pralinsky sought out additional help, and it's helped a ton.
"Trey was unhappy with his performance and so we both agreed that until he controlled his ball flight that he would continue to have erratic scores," Zito said. "Trey took the initiative and sought help from Brunswick Country Club pro, Ray Cutright, and through hard work and perseverance, Trey has become a very proficient ball striker."
Zito said it's finally clicked for him, and he couldn't be more proud of Pralinksy.
"I’m really happy and proud of him because it has finally clicked for him. He is striking the ball with consistency and confidence and his scores have never been better," Zito said. "As his Coach, it makes me so happy to see one of my players that has worked as hard as he has to finally get the reward he deserves. His persistence and dedication is inspiring and his future is bright."
Zito said Pralinsky is one of those kids that just have a postive affect on everyone he meets.
"If you mention Trey’s name to a parent, teacher, player or anyone else that knows him, they will all tell you with a smile what a kind and considerate young man he is," Zito said. "I’ve coached him for four years and he’s never missed a step."
Pralinsky is currently trying to decide on schools Zito said it's between Georgia or Georgia Tech.
If I’m a little biased, and I can because it’s a column, Trey, Georgia is the way to go — red and black is hands down the best color combo in existence. Regardless, Pralinsky accomplished something golfers of all ages dream of doing, and he did it as a high school golfer. The future is bright, and Pralinsky is just one of many talented golfers here locally. Stay tuned to a longer story on him in a future edition of The Brunswick News as I’m working on telling some of the youth golfers stories.
After all the action early on in the week, Sea Palms also got its course ready for the GSGA Four Ball Tournament. Interestingly enough, another GSGA event chose the Golden Isles to have an event, but this one went into a sudden-death playoff that lasted two holes.
This event is for two-man teams of male amateur golfers who have combined USGA handicap indexes of 4.0 and above — with no more than a six-stroke difference.
I went out on Sunday to catch the leaders coming down the stretch. Group after group bragged about how good of shape the golf course was in and how fun the past two days were.
Defending champions Mike and Nash Nance almost squeaked away with back-to-back titles but fell short as Ryan Emory and Travis Steed made a birdie on the second playoff hole to win.
It came down to the last three holes, and the Nance’s had a shot to outright win it, but a bogey on 18 forced the playoff.
Sea Palms’ golf course was ready for this event. The greens were fast and even hard for some of the golfers to read. They were quite tricky, and the angulation played tricks with a lot of the golfers' eyes.
I watched the par-three 17th hole for a good chunk of the time I was out there, and it was surprising how a green that looked simple tricked so many of these talented golfers.
Since I’m still learning about golf, I wasn’t sure what to expect when I went out for the Four Ball tournament, but like the mid-am, I covered before, the GSGA worked great with the course to get it ready and make it competitive.
Outside of Seaside and the private courses, Sea Palms is the only course I haven’t physically played, but after watching the Four Ball tournament, I want to get out there and test it out myself. Granted, I’m nowhere near as talented as the guys playing, but I think it would be a blast. One of the volunteers I spoke with told me, “you just have to set a goal and work towards it, and golf will continue to reward you for it.”
That stuck with me and has the golf bug biting even harder. I cannot wait to see the next coming months in the golf world here in the Golden Isles. The SEC Championships are coming for men’s golf and after last year’s got skipped because of COVID-19, I’m beyond excited. To be honest, as hot as Georgia is are right now, with former Coastal Georgia golfer Eli Scott and St. Simons golfer, Davis Thompson leading the way, April is sure to bring another month of incredible golf to what I consider the biggest golf hub in the state of Georgia.
We’re lucky to live here in the Golden Isles, especially us golf folks, so I’m excited to see it grow here and continue to host events like the Four Ball tournament, among other GSGA events.