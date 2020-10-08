There is one perfect word to describe professional golfers — sacrifice.
Golf fans look at the PGA Tour guys and see many of them earn millions of dollars each year. However, has anyone ever thought how hard it is to get to the Tour? Or how many guys never even make it?
Yes, the PGA Tour golfers sacrifice all the time, especially this year with all the craziness in this world. Not to mention the countless travel hours, missing family events and every other sacrifice they made to be where they are. It’s truly admirable.
At the same time, I think many people forget about the Korn Ferry guys and the amateurs who are grinding on the golf course every day. Those guys aren’t making hundreds of thousands of dollars, much less enough to do this full time.
They go to the range before and after work, on weekends, and any chance they can get. Days off are for getting better.
Those golfers are the definition of sacrifice.
They spend countless hours trying to find the perfect swing, the perfect putting stroke and don’t get me started on this game’s mental aspect. Honestly, some never stop, and nor will they.
Roughly 30,000 golfers are considered professional golfers, only hundreds of guys make the actual Tour — over 95 percent don’t.
Those odds don’t stack up for the amount of work some amateur golfers put in just to get a shot.
Yea, there’s college golf that can help, there’s Q-school and maybe even using those Monday qualifiers to make it, but it’s still quite the long shot.
So why do those thousands of guys continue to fight for one of those hundred spots? Dedication? Crazy? Desires? Sure. It’s all of the above and then some, but anyone successful in life knows the No. 1 thing it takes is sacrifices.
There are several golfers here locally that are chasing that goal and will continue to exhaust every option until their dream has to be just that — a dream. I have to admire that too. That isn’t even considering the people in their corners, who motivate and are these guys’ biggest cheerleaders.
After seeing some of those guys at the Mid-Am, I realized just how much sacrifice goes into playing this game professionally.
Long days at the range, putting in the living room into a cup over and over until they get that stroke just right, and don’t get me started on the countless swings they take trying to find their perfect move.
A lot of time it comes down to money because it’s crazy expensive to travel every week, then there are entry fees, etc., but those guys are still hunting the moment to be considered a PGA Tour professional.
Here in the Golden Isles, there are 14 Korn Ferry and PGA Tour members that live and train at Sea Island. At the same time, countless other amateur golfers are chasing that same dream to be where those 14 are.
Those guys put in so much work for a game that is hands down the most challenging mentally and likely physically. It takes a lot to get it all together and keep it consistent.
Most of them won’t make it, shouldn’t that be an issue? Or is it a testament to how difficult this game truly is and how incredibly gifted the PGA Tour guys genuinely are?
It’s a little of both, in my opinion. While amateurs are executing the same sacrifices to make it, the odds are completely stacked against them. So why do they continue to dedicate every moment of their free time to this game?
It’s simple — they love golf and will do whatever it takes to make it.
I connect with this because it’s how I am with my field in journalism. I will undoubtedly give up whatever it takes to achieve my goals, and that’s why I’ve grown to love this game.
It’s challenging, yet it can be so rewarding. Isn’t’ that what life is about, chasing your dreams and eventually achieving them?
Amateur golfers who work as hard as some of the PGA Tour golfers should be celebrated and praised. They deserve a shot too. The amount of stuff they give up without the benefits of making like $13,000 for the last place in a PGA tournament, isn’t fair.
Life isn’t fair, but everyone should get a shot — money aside. If there is a golfer out there good enough for the Tour, nothing should prevent them from it, and yet it does.
I think that should change.
Amateurs are what make this sport fantastic and so incredible. It is how this all started, with amateurs competing against each other.
Let’s celebrate them and find a way to give them a chance to make it.