It’s crazy to think that 362 days ago, COVID-19 halted the Players Championship and the rest of the world.
From having no sports for 90 days, then having zero fans to now having a small percentage of patrons, I’m glad it has come full circle.
While COVID-19 is still affecting some of the Players week, limiting the number of media members and fans in the gate, I’m just grateful this week is happening.
The past year has shown me how much golf and sports mean to me personally and worldwide. Without sports, this society is a cold dark place — it still is at times, even with them, but not as bad.
No, sports aren’t what people should be worrying about, but it allows people to forget about the bad going on in their lives. We saw firsthand what no college football and golf did; it made people angry on social media. Folks are already enraged online, but without sports, it just hit differently.
I’m so grateful that the Players can have fans. Last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the roars and the lulls of the fans reminded me of what normal felt like a year ago.
Imagine Bryson DeChambeau’s incredible drive on the sixth hole Saturday without fans, and it wouldn’t have been the same. The roar and chills we get when a pro does something is what makes professional golf tournaments so fun.
Or Jordan Spieth’s ace on the second hole during the same event — it wouldn’t have been the same without the noise.
I’m not the biggest fan of DeChambeau, but what he did on Saturday will be remembered because the fans were there and got to see it live. If we were all just watching, I don’t think it would have had the same effect. It will go down as one of the most memorable moments because of what he did, but more so in my opinion because of the reaction, the fans gave him and that celebration.
Some may not miss the excessive noise that comes out of fans’ mouths, but I did. Even though COVID-19 is still around and the world is still struggling with it, the little hints of normal help me through the toughest days.
Golf has been one of the only things that has gotten me through 2020, and my passion for it grows daily.
I’ve enjoyed the golf with and without the fans, but having them gather again at the place where it all ended kind of feels like we’re finally on the right track — or at least starting to get there.
The PGA Tour has tried their best to keep golf as normal as possible. I must give them so much credit because now the Tour is able to have small percentages of people because they stuck to the protocols and managed the COVID-19 numbers.
This week is my third favorite behind the Masters and the RSM Classic week, so the fact that I’ll once again get to hear a roar when someone makes an incredible shot on that island green gives me chills.
I’ll take a tad normal because if we keep up this good fight, we’ll be back to fully normal before we know it.