I’m sure if you’re a golf fan, then you know Tiger Woods and his yacht, ‘Privacy’ made an appearance on St. Simons Island.
Thus, thrusting me into a Tiger Woods hunt.
When the yacht arrived on June 10, I hijacked the new intern, James Cruikshank, and we went on a hunt.
One of the best moments was talking with James about meeting him and how huge it would be if we did. I’ll never forget what the intern said when I asked him what he would say to Tiger.
He said, “I don’t know if I can get the courage up to tell the Tiger Woods I’m not a par golfer. I can’t let the greatest golfer ever know that.”
It made me chuckle because so many people, including the younger generation, who didn’t get to see him in his prime, still want to impress Tiger Woods.
We drove up to the marina, not really knowing if this was going to be the moment we both met one of our heroes or take photos of that massive ship.
It turned out to be the latter, but I stayed on the case. Most thought the yacht would move on to Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage tournament, but instead stayed put in the Golden Isles.
The Friday 5 p.m. deadline to get into the tournament passed, and the yacht sat — like I knew it would. Tiger has only played in the Heritage tournament once in his career, and with a revised PGA Tour schedule, I think he’s going to be even more selective on where he plays.
Sources from all over the interwebs told me he was flying in and staying through Father’s Day. Others said they saw him before that.
All I know is June 19 was when I got confirmation he was on the island. From photos of a painting he did at one of the local businesses to a flood of pictures and videos of him playing golf with his son, Charlie, at Frederica Golf Club on social media — Tiger Woods was in the same place as me.
I would love to know how he played that day with Charlie and how that child’s swing looks.
Could we see the rebirth of another Tiger? Now that’s another column for another time.
Woods came and went as secretively and fast as he arrived. It was awesome that he decided to visit St. Simons of all places, but next time, Tiger, I will get that hello.
ROCKET MORTGAGE LOOKAHEAD
Live golf has been back for a whole month now — what a glorious thing to say.
Despite five PGA Tour players, including St. Simons resident, Harris English, testing positive for COVID-19, the Tour seems to have a good handle on the safety protocols.
There won’t be fans for two more weeks until the PGA Tour gets to Dublin, OH, for the Memorial Tournament.
For now, the empty course will have to do, and if I’m honest, I’ve enjoyed the commentary from the boom mics.
This week, the Tour is in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic as Nate Lashley looks to defend his title. The tournament is hosting a multitude of different events for the golfers to raise money.
The tournament issued a new “Area 313” initiative for the golfers to compete in the next four days.
The PGA Tour pros will be trying to make an eagle, hole-in-one and birdie on holes 14, 15 and 16.
If any player registers scores of 3,1 and 3 on those holes, the tournament will make a $313,000 donation in their name toward Changing the Course.
Additionally, any time a player scores a 3, a 1, or a 3 on the respective holes, a direct donation will be made by Rocket Mortgage to Changing the Course. An eagle on hole 14 or birdie on hole 16 will result in a $5,000 donation, and a hole-in-one on hole 15 is worth a $25,000 donation.
Fans can donate as well if they visit changingthecourse.rocketmortgageclassic.com.
Now let’s get into the nitty-gritty golf talk.
Of the 14 touring professionals on St. Simons Jonathan Byrd, Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, JT Poston, Hudson Swafford and Michael Thompson will be in Detroit this week.
Thompson, Poston and Kizzire all have a good chance at finishing well this week.
Kizzire finished T6 last week, Thompson finished T46 and Poston didn’t make the cut.
While those three guys have a shot, it wouldn’t surprise me if Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson or Patrick Reed didn’t take home the trophy this week.
DeChambeau transformed himself and hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Feb. 2 when he finished T52.
Two people I think should be on people’s radars are Victor Hovland and Will Gordon. The two youngsters are playing phenomenal golf and could continue that at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Gordon finished T3 and earned temporary status for the rest of the PGA Tour season. He has been seen out on St. Simons Island training.
This week could produce another tournament of low numbers. Lashley won it last year with a 25-under.
The Brunswick News will be publishing the Bombs and Birdies column each Thursday and Monday, covering the PGA Tour and local golf topics throughout the Golden Isles.