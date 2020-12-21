There is nothing like seeing history unfold in front of you.
While, predicting what we saw from Tiger and Charlie Woods in the last two days, as history making might be a stretch for now, this could be the start of golf’s next great.
I cannot get out of my mind how incredibly at ease Tiger looked out there with Charlie. He was soaking up every moment with his 11-year-old, and those are the moments we enjoy most.
The two have quite the connection and just about mirror each other completely — tiger head covers, pre-shot routines, swings and yes, even fist pumps.
Oh, how could I forget the walk-in birdies, trash-talking and club twirls, too?
Even though Justin Thomas and his dad, Mike, won the PNC Championship, Charlie had his number on Saturday.
The “Draw hole” note left by Thomas’ ball in the fairway bunker was an instant classic and quickly showed us that yes, indeed, Charlie is Tiger’s son.
I was utterly enthralled with the duo and thinking I see golf’s future on my TV screen. The most important part of all of this was that Charlie had fun and seemed to enjoy it. While we all want to speculate, and I will a bit, it was about the two of them enjoying it at the end of the day.
It’s pretty clear that Charlie has been paying attention to dad, and the golf world loved it.
He was even trending on Twitter, as the world just wanted to get a glimpse of the young cub.
Charlie took over the spotlight and became the coolest 11-year-old out there, and, I’m not even disagreeing with the world.
However, it was just cool to see it come full circle for Tiger. This weekend instantly is in my top five favorite moments of him.
He’s teaching Charlie as his dad taught him, and the love of the game continues.
As terrible as 2020 has been, I think this weekend with Charlie and Tiger finally gave us something that we could enjoy. There was no bickering and arguing about it because everyone wanted to see it unfold.
It’s about spreading kindness and creating memories with your loved ones, which this world desperately needs. For a weekend, no one could find anything negative to say about the tournament, and because it didn’t matter, all those guys and girls were creating memories. It was nice to see the golf world come together and witness something incredible.
I mean, Charlie did make his first-ever eagle on national television — that’s pretty dang cool.
Who knows what will happen with Charlie and his future in golf. We all want to hope that he will be another Tiger in the making. He may choose another path, and that’s OK. We got this weekend in a time that needed this weekend.
I hope Charlie decides to keep golf going because that swing is like butter. It mimics his dad’s first swing, and it’s truly remarkable to see him on the golf course.
Tiger told the media it’s about letting him create shots and figuring it out that way. Like his first eagle on Saturday, that was Charlie trying to do something he didn’t know if he could — and it worked. Some say it may be luck, but in my opinion, he’s got talent.
Charlie looked like another player out there, and he knew what to do despite being 11-years-old. After the rounds, he even took off his hat to shake hands and fist bump the other guys.
The world will remember when they saw Charlie Woods play with his dad for the first time. I know I will, and so many others will want their sons and daughters to see it, so they can share something they love.
I know I won’t forget that grin Tiger had on his face when Charlie sunk that eagle-putt. It’s stamped into one of my favorite sports moments ever.
This weekend was what the sports world needed, and of course, it came from a cat named Woods.