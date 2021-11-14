There are no gimmes in the playoffs; the Pirates learned that first hand in its postseason opener.
Brunswick High found itself in a dogfight in the first half against Tucker before flipping the switch after halftime and racing to a 60-26 victory Saturday at Glynn County Stadium.
“That’s the thing about the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what your record is,” said BHS head coach Sean Pender. “Once you get in, everyone is 0-0, and everyone is going to go and play hard.
“Hats off to the way Tucker came. Tucker came here and played their hearts out. They gave us their best punch, and it was a ballgame for the first half. We were just able to take over in the second half.”
The biggest deficit the Pirates faced in the regular season was three points for a single drive in their finale last week. But Brunswick (11-0) found itself trailing 6-0 through one quarter against Tucker (2-9), which traveled to the coast with an upset on its collective mind.
The Tigers batted a Pirates pass into the air on their first defensive possession and picked off the pass to keep the hosts off the board before proceeding to drive the ball 79 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 advantage following the blocked extra point.
Looking to add to its lead on its first drive of the second quarter, Tucker lost possession when Jayden Drayton forced a receiver to fumble the ball after making a catch. Staffon Stanley recovered the loose ball to set Brunswick up inside enemy lines, and on the seventh straight run of the drive, Pat Leggett scored from 6 yards out to put the Pirates on top 7-6.
But Tucker would not be intimidated. The Tigers took advantage of a defensive holding call that kept the drive alive when a pass fell incomplete on 4th down to go back up 13-7 on a touchdown pass with 5:52 in the second quarter. It would not be the last time a penalty call assisted a scoring drive on the night.
More than 250 yards in penalty yardage was assessed on the night — a large majority of which came on unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul calls.
On the ensuing kickoff after the Tucker touchdown, the Tigers where whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct, and following the first play from scrimmage, they were hit with a personal foul.
Brunswick took 30 free yards, and carries by Hill and Simmons, Leggett ripped off a 30-yard run down to the goal line, where Hill punched in the score to put the Pirates back up 14-13.
It looked as if Brunswick was finally righting the ship when, after a Tucker three-and-out, a high snap sailed over the head of the punter and into the end zone. The punter booted the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety, as well as a penalty that forced the Tigers to kick off to the Pirates from the 20-yard line.
Tucker was whistled for two more unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on the kickoff, giving Brunswick the ball back just outside the red zone, and a third unsportsmanlike penalty extended the Pirates’ drive on what should have been a third-down stop before Hill found pay dirt once more from 5 yards out.
But trailing 23-13 with under a minute until halftime, Tucker answered again, driving 73 yards in just 42 seconds to pull back to within three points on a touchdown pass with 14 ticks on the clock.
At the end of the first two quarters of play, Tucker had run up 279 yards against one of the stingiest defenses in the classification with nearly all of it coming through the air. The Tigers finished with 444 total yards of offense.
It was a role reversal from the second half of the regular season finale against Effingham that saw Brunswick’s defense hold onto the lead while the offense struggled.
“That’s the thing about team football, you have games where sometimes one side of the ball might be slacking, the other side’s got to pick it up, and that just happens,” Pender said. “Our defense has been playing really good football all year long. Tonight, we just had an off night.”
It didn’t help the Pirates’ secondary that defensive backs Keon Leggett and Nick Gray were both forced to leave the game with injuries in the first half. Meanwhile, the Tigers all but abandoned the run in an attempt to exploit its size advantage in the passing game.
Brunswick, on the other hand, found nearly all of its first-half offensive success on the ground with 169 of its 175 yards coming via the run. The Pirates were just 2-of-9 passing for 11 yards and an interception under Jeffery Waye connected with Terry Mitchell on a moon ball that went for a 79-yard score to open the third quarter.
Facing 3rd and 8, the Pirates took a shot to their dynamic sophomore, who tracked the ball, reached down to his shoelaces to make the catch, and somehow managed to stay on his feet and out run the defense to the end zone.
Tucker responded once more with a touchdown drive aided by a defensive pass interference call, but it would be the last time the Tigers had any forward momentum.
Ree Simmons scampered 24 yards for a touchdown that put the Pirates up 37-26 with 4:26 in the third, and on the ensuing defensive possession, Adam Mweemba picked off a pass and returned it to the Tigers’ 35 yard-line to set up Hill’s third and final scoring run of the night.
Hill finished with 120 rushing yards on 20 carries, and the team ran for 322 yards among its 479 total yards of offense.
Leading 44-26, Brunswick forced Tucker into a three-and-out, and on 2nd and 33, Sutton Ellis fit a ball to Mitchell between two defenders for a 67-yard score. Touchdown Terry caught two passes for two scores on the night, recording 146 of the team’s 157 receiving yards in the process.
“We ran the ball very well, and we made the plays in the air when we needed them,” Pender said before amending his statement. “Terry made the plays we needed to make.”
A 24-yard touchdown run by Leon Charlton and a 30-yard field goal by McClain Fineran closed out the scoring on the night. It is the first time the Pirates have hit the 60-point mark since doing it twice in 2017.
Still the only remaining undefeated team in Class 6A, Brunswick advances to the second round of the state playoffs, where it will host Dacula next Friday at Glynn County Stadium with the chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 22 years.