Frederica failed to capitalize on some early opportunities to seize control against Brantley County.
The Knights wouldn’t make the same mistake after halftime.
Frederica Academy opened the second half with touchdowns on three straight drives and a 38-yard interception return for another score in a blitzkrieg that turned an one-point halftime lead into a 35-7 victory Friday evening.
“That’s what we talked about, the first four minutes of the half,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “You come out, and if you can establish yourself, I think it changes the mindset. I think it changed our mindset.
“We took over the game in the first four minutes of the second half.”
Quarterback Thomas Veal connected with receiver Eli Fritchman for a 33-yard touchdown on the first possession of the game to stake the Knights to a 6-0 lead over the Herons, and after recovering an onside kick, Frederica was poised to take a commanding lead before Brantley even touched the ball.
But Frederica’s offense sputtered for the rest of the opening period, ending the quarter with -11 rushing yards and trailing 7-6 after Brantley County picked off a ball deflected off a receivers hands and took it 75 yards to the end zone.
“I think right now it’s just a mindset early on,” Derrick said. “I think we’re a little uncertain at times, so we try to guess at times instead of just doing our rules.”
Unable to get much going offensively in the first half, the Knights relied on their defense, and it did not let them down, holding the Herons to just five yards in the first half. Frederica’s defense even retook the lead when it came up with a safety to go up 8-7 with 5:21 remaining in the second quarter.
Although it still wouldn’t hit its full groove just yet, the Knights’ running game showed signs of life in the second quarter as well spearheaded by Jordan Triplett.
Frederica handed off to Triplett on seven consecutive plays at one point in the second quarter, and on five straight on another drive.
The Knights came up scoreless on the possessions as a sure touchdown was turned into a touchback as a receiver fumbled out of the end zone, but they’d finally generated a bit of an offensive rhythm.
Triplett rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries in the first half, and Frederica continued to feed the freshman after halftime.
The Knights handed the ball to Triplett five times on the first possession of the third quarter, and it resulted in 67 yards, including a 24-yard scoring run that capped off the drive. He’d score another touchdown a few minutes later after a 62-yard reception from Jaiden Rose set Frederica up inside the 5-yard line.
Triplett finished the game with 161 rushing yards and two scores in taking over for the injured Kyle Perez.
“There was nothing fancy to what we were doing, just running isos up inside, and we didn’t run a lot of counter or power game,” Derrick said. “Just a lot of isos, and we hit it down hill. I thought Jordan Triplett established the ground game really, really well running downhill.”
Following Triplett’s second touchdown run, Frederica got a little revenge for the interception return it allowed earlier when Blake Holloway took advantage of a nearly identical play to record his own 38-yard pick-6.
After getting another stop, Veal found Mason McGraw on a 12-yard touchdown pass to complete his night 11-of-18 passing for 190 yards and two scores.
There was never any doubt to the outcome of the contest once Frederica’s offense got rolling, as its defense gave Brantley little hope throughout.
The Knights’ defense suffocated the Herons in the first half, holding them without a first down with just 5 total yards. Brantley County finished with 135 yards of offense, but 97 of it came on the final two drives, trailing by 28 points.
“I’ve talked about our defense, and it’s a staple right now for us,” Derrick said. “We rely on that defense. That defense is tough, they play hard.
“They’ve got a lot of seniors. They get lined up right, they go and read their keys, and they get downhill. I thought our defense did an outstanding job all night long.”