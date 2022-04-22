John DuBois had no idea he’d just become the SEC men’s golf individual champion until his teammates doused him in various beverages on the 18th green of the Seaside Course on Friday at Sea Island Golf Club.
The University of Florida junior watched as Vanderbilt freshman Gordon Sargent barely missed a short birdie putt moments — blissfully unaware the shot would have tied him for the lead at 6-under 204 — before sinking his own par putt to secure the individual crown.
“I had no clue,” DuBois said. “It’s still surreal.”
The eventual champion entered the round two strokes back of leader Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M, who after shooting matching 67s over the first two days, fell apart at 6 over through the front nine to open up the field to a litany of challengers.
A number of golfers flirted with the top spot on the individual leaderboard, but three serious contenders rapidly emerged: DuBois, Sargent and LSU freshman Cohen Trolio.
Coming off a second-round 64 that tied for the third-lowest round in the history of the SEC Championship, DuBois birdied his first two holes on the final day of stroke play, finishing the front nine at 1 under despite bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9.
Sargent tallied birdies on Nos. 4, 7 and 8 before bogeying No. 9 to wrap his front half up at 2 under, and Trolio followed a birdie on No. 1 with eight consecutive par holes to make the turn at 1 under for the round.
At that point, Sargent held a one-stroke advantage over DuBois with Trolio lurking two strokes back of the lead. Trolio would go on to narrow his deficit to a single stroke through 14 holes before a bogey on No. 15 all but eliminated him from contention with three holes to play.
Sargent remained in front until No. 16, when the tide shifted dramatically on a tee shot into the water.
“Gordon made an unbelievable bogey,” DuBois said. “He was up against the lip of the fairway bunker after hitting his first tee shot in the water. He hit it to about 3 feet and ended up making a bogey, but I hit a great shot to about 6 feet and was able to roll that in there.“
After a tee shot see him up within 105 feet of the hole, DuBois hit a gap wedge that was picked up by the wind and blown near pin. The Florida Gator sank the birdie putt to take the lead — without his knowledge.
Both DuBois and Sargent made par on 17 before Vanderbilt’s golfer got one more crack at a share of the lead. His first two shots on 18 set Sargent up with a short birdie putt, but the shot rolled long and DuBois made par to seal his triumph.
“Honestly coming into today, I knew I had a chance,” DubBois said. “I just wanted to give myself a chance after yesterday. I didn’t really know where I stood at the end of the round — I thought I might be tied for the lead or one shot back maybe — but I found out on the 18th green after making about a 5-footer that I was on top, so that was a pretty cool feeling.”
DuBois’ victory marks the third time in five tournaments a Florida golfer has won the SEC individual title, as well as the 25th time in 80 editions of the tournament, joining Gator greats such as Steve Melnyk, Gary Koch, Billy Horschel and Brian Gay.
Though Sargent fell short of becoming the first Vanderbilt golfer to win an individual title, he and the Commadores can take solace in winning the stroke play portion of tournament.
The defending SEC champions, Vanderbilt shot a 277 in the final round to finish the 54-hole stroke play portion of the tournament at 16-under 824 and earn the top seed going into Saturday’s match play.
“I think any time you want to grow as a team, and grow as a player, you want to be pushed,” said Vanderbilt head coach Scott Limbaugh. “We certainly got pushed today, and I’m super proud of our guys for just hanging in there.
“We’re in the SEC, you’re going to get pushed, but we definitely wanted to take that step today and finish with pride.”
Texas A&M captured the second seed with a 13-under 827, Florida was third at 12-under 828, and LSU rounds out the top half of the eight-team field at 9-under 831.
Missouri slid into the fifth seed at 1 under 839, Georgia sits in sixth at even par, Tennessee moved up into seventh at 3 over 843, and Mississippi State held onto the eighth and final seed at 4-over 844.
Auburn entered the final round in fifth, but a 9-over 289 dropped the Tigers from further contention. Arkansas also missed the cut, sending two of the past three champions home early.
The only team remaining in the field with past champions still on its roster, Vanderbilt knows it can’t rely on what it’s done thus far to carry it to the program’s third SEC titles in six iterations of the tournament.
“It’s almost like going from one sport to another when you’re going from stroke play golf to match play golf,” Limbaugh said. “It’s just man-on-man, somebody’s got to go get a point. We’re definitely thankful to be the low team in stroke play, but we know we’ve got to get our minds right for the next opportunity.”