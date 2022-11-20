It’s not how you start, but how you finish — Adam Svensson proved as much Sunday at the 2022 RSM Classic.
Tied for 108th in a field of 155 golfers following a 7-over first round, Svensson put together 54 holes of flawless golf over the ensuing three days to become the eighth player to win the first PGA Tour event of their career at Sea Island Golf Club.
Svennson shaved 20 strokes off his Day 1 score to capture victory at 19-under 263, edging out a trio of Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and St. Simons pro Brian Harman, which finished tied for second at 17 under. The 28-year-old Canadian is the first player on Tour to win an event after shooting 73 or higher in the opening round since Jon Rahm at the 2020 BMW Championship.
“I just got nothing out of it,” Svennson said of the first round. “And going into Friday, I was like keep doing what I'm doing. To be honest, I don't even know.
“I was playing so good, I knew if I just kept doing what I'm doing and I will work my way up, but to come out on top, it's unbelievable.”
A 6-under 64 in Round 2 kept Svensson in the hunt, an eagle on Seaside’s No. 15 dropping him underneath the cut line of 3 under.
“I figured on Thursday I needed to shoot about 4 under par, I told my caddie that,” Svensson said. “Yeah, we just had a game plan to shoot that and make the cut and just keep moving up, yeah.”
Still, Svensson had plenty of catching up to do over an icy weekend if he was to make up the six-stroke deficit between him and the three-way tie of Cole Hammer, Harry Higgs and Andrew Putnam atop the leaderboard.
However, it wound it being just a day of work for Svensson, who birdied six times over the back nine, including his final three holes, to shoot 62 — the lowest round of the tournament. He credited his game coming together for the incredible turnaround.
“I think it's ball-striking consistency, hitting fairways, hitting greens, giving yourself opportunities, not short siding yourself,” Svensson said. “I’m definitely getting better at playing away from flags now. Before, I was firing at all the flags. When the putter's hot, you can shoot low numbers doing that.”
Despite the inauspicious start, Svensson entered the final round just one stroke off the lead, but those last 18 holes would be a battle seeing new challengers continue to crop up.
English golfer Tarren Callum opened the final round with back-to-back birdies before adding a couple more to make the turn at 15 under. Sahith Theegala recovered from a double bogey on No. 7 to claw back within striking range, and Harman eagled No. 15 to give himself a shot over the final three holes.
But with the way Svensson was playing, ultimately no one else had a chance.
Consecutive birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 lowered Svensson to 17 under, which was shortly matched by Callum when he rolled in a birdie putt on 18, as well as Harman, who followed up an eagle on 15 with a birdie on 16.
Theegala also put himself into a tie at 17 under with a birdie on 17, though Svensson would soon make the late push futile.
Consecutive birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 gave Svensson a two-stroke lead with one hole remaining for the final group.
“I was pumped, I was super excited,” Svensson said. “I knew if I could just hit the fairway on 18, I could just get it up there and make par or bogey.”
And he did just that, hitting his tee shot 303 yards to the right side of the fairway, and dropping his approach 13 yards from the cup.
Knowing anything better than a double bogey would give him his first win in 70 starts on the PGA Tour, Svensson carefully guided the ball into the hole in two putts before letting out a muted a fist pump to conclude the final PGA Tour event of the fall.
“It definitely changes my schedule a lot,” Svensson said of the win. “Obviously I'll be into more events now. I'll have more time at home to work on my game and prepare for obviously bigger events now, so I'm excited.”