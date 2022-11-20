It’s not how you start, but how you finish — Adam Svensson proved as much Sunday at the 2022 RSM Classic.

Tied for 108th in a field of 155 golfers following a 7-over first round, Svensson put together 54 holes of flawless golf over the ensuing three days to become the eighth player to win the first PGA Tour event of their career at Sea Island Golf Club.

More from this section

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…