Darius Slay knows he has the support and love of his hometown.
Over Easter weekend, Slay is working to reciprocate that love with a community celebration at Selden Park.
“I like to give back to my community,” Slay said Friday at the Selden Park gymnasium. “I’ve got great support here. I’m from here, I love my hometown. Just trying to do something positive around here.”
The Detroit Lions cornerback, and former Brunswick High standout, returned to the Golden Isles this week to spend a couple of days catching up with friends and local supporters.
A basketball tournament started Friday and will span through today. Events will begin around 9 a.m. with a cookout set for noon.
“The whole neighborhood is invited,” said Norman Williams, who helped organize the events. “Anybody that wants to come, the whole city. We have a cookout tomorrow, an Easter egg hunt for the kids.
“Bring your kids out, we have Easter egg hunting, we’ve got bounce houses, kickball games, basketball tournament starts at 9 in the morning, end at 8 at night.”
The Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 2 p.m., and kickball is set for 3 p.m.
“it’s something Darius wanted to do,” Williams said. “He was passionate about playing basketball when he was here, a couple of fellas he played in the neighborhood with, so he wanted to give back to the community and the fellas he played basketball with when he was in school, so he gave them a basketball tournament for them to come out, enjoy themselves and have a good time.”
Slay took in the basketball games going on at Selden Park on Friday, chatting with friends and providing some commentary on the microphone during the basketball games.
“It’s fun, man, seeing all my old friends,” Slay said. “They’re not old friends, but still my friends.
“Definitely some of them are old, they don’t got the energy like I do anyways, so it’s fun to watch there old selves run around and try to play basketball. It’s a good thing though. It’s a good thing for the community.”
Slay didn’t lace up and hit the court Friday, but he was still confident in his abilities if it came down to it.
“I mean, I can and win, easily,” Slay said with a smile. “Without a doubt.”