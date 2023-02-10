The legacy of Big Play Slay has already been cemented in his hometown of Brunswick.
But a Super Bowl title could go a long ways towards securing Darius Slay a gold jacket when it’s all said and done.
The former Brunswick High standout has the opportunity to do just that when his Philadelphia Eagles collide with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
It’s a position many around the Golden Isles imagined Slay in through his early days playing the sport. The elite athleticism was undeniable even in his youth.
“As a kid we always heard people say, ‘Oh, he’s going to be special; he’s definitely going to play on Sundays,’ but you hear that about a lot of people, and especially here in Brunswick, we’ve had a lot of talent and a lot of guys who should play on Sundays one way or another,” said Sean Walker, who is Slay’s older cousin and an assistant football coach at his alma mater Brunswick High.
Talent alone only goes so far. Injuries can quickly derail the career of a promising athlete; as can the company they keep around them.
Unfortunately, Slay had to overcome both as he navigated through high school as a three-sport athlete. But it wasn’t long until he also had a reason to persevere: the birth of his first child Darion Slay.
“I think Darion was Darius’ motivation to change,” Walker said. “I think my little cousin Darion had the greatest impact on that, and just the support system helping him. But mainly wanting a better life for Darion was the catalyst for change.
“Him actually seeing his vision through (former Pirates football coach Victor Floyd) — Coach Floyd being the man that he is helped mentor and mold him through the process — I think that had a lot to do with it as well.”
With a new lease on life and a strong support system around him, Slay trained his focus on taking care of his family and overcoming a MCL injury that cut his junior season short to put together a legendary senior campaign that saw him rush for more than 1,300 and 15 touchdowns and intercept six passes with two returned for scores as Brunswick secured its first region title in nine years.
Slay concluded his prep career with more than 2,700 rushing yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-State honors and a state track and field championship in the 4x100 relay, earning him an offer from Mississippi State.
Then, another setback.
Despite signing a letter of intent with Mississippi State in 2008, academic issues prevented him from enrolling at the university straight out of high school. Instead, he’d be forced to take the junior college route if he was to play college football.
Still, Slay never wavered from his ultimate goal. He wanted to be the best football player he could be and set his family up for life. So the humbled star took his talent to Fulton, Mississippi, to begin his college career at Itawamba Community College, where he put in the work on and off the field to continue improving himself.
Slay’s grades rose while he earned back-to-back selections to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-State First Team, giving him the opportunity to recommit to Mississippi State, where he put together two more strong seasons, including a senior campaign that saw him lead the SEC with five interceptions and earn All-SEC Second Team honors.
By the time Slay was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he had become a certified legend in the city of Brunswick.
“He set the standard for the people in my age group,” said former teammate and current Brunswick defensive backs coach Willie Bolden. “Everyone wanted to go out there on the field and perform like him — it was kind of hard because they ain’t have that elite speed that he did — but he was most definitely one of those guys that a lot of the younger generation, especially my age group, was like, ‘Yeah, I want to be like him on the field.’”
Among those inspired by Slay were Justin Coleman and Tracy Walker, both of whom are following in his footsteps as former Brunswick High defensive backs to carve out a role in the NFL.
Now, wearing the No. 4 in the Pirates’ secondary is one of the highest honors in the program.
“I’ve never really talked to them about it, but I’m pretty sure that’s why Keon Leggett wanted No. 4 this year, because Darius Slay had it,” Bolden said. “Keon was one of our best DBs on the field this year, so it’s most definitely a special number. With what (Slay) did with it, a lot of people want to honor that number when they get it. They know they’ve got to be a ballplayer.”
Although Slay was the second Brunswick High graduate to reach the NFL, and is now one of four total, it is what he’s done at the highest level of the game that has set him apart as perhaps the school’s greatest alumnus.
In becoming a student of the game, Slay is now in his 10th season as a five-time Pro Bowl selection who has earned a reputation as one of the best cover corners in the league. He has recorded 513 tackles, 133 pass deflections, 26 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns to his career ledger.
“He’s definitely a guy who puts the work in, but a lot of it was natural ability up until his rookie season,” Sean Walker said. “His natural talent kind of got him where he was, and his rookie season is when I think he started to absorb and learn the game under the guys that were in the locker room. You always hear him talk about Glover Quinn, and him talking about RaShean Mathis, and how those guys coached him up on the field and in the locker room; just having good guys around helping him become the player that he is.
“He used to look for the interception on everything. He had to learn that a pass breakup was just as vital as an interception. You’re not going to be able to intercept everything, but you might be able to break it up.”
But Slay’s legacy extends beyond the borders of the football field.
While developing into one of the top players in the league, Slay ha become one of the most accessible stars in the NFL. He regularly works out with high school DBs local to his franchise, as well as the ones back in his hometown, where he’s also supports the mission of Coastal Outreach Soccer and established his own Big Play Center of Excellence to provide a free after school and summer program for middle school and high school students.
“Everybody knows Darius jokes, but he’s so humble with everything that he does with craft, and even giving back to the kids with his COS program and the Big Play Center,” Sean Walker said. “You’re not just seeing a football player, you’re getting a full character individual that just wants to pass on what he’s learned to other people through different avenues.”
Slay’s penchant for giving back has earned him plenty of supporters from Detroit on to Philadelphia, where he was traded in 2020, and of course, on down to the Golden Isles.
“Just last week, walking around in Philly and seeing everybody with my little cousin’s jersey on, it almost gives you chills,” said Walker, who attended the NFC Championship game in January.
“Every time I get to see one of the guys that’s in the league right now play on Sundays and make plays, it’s just a proud moment,” Bolden said. “To see (Slay) reach the ultimate pinnacle and finally get to the Super Bowl, I’m excited.
“I hope he goes out there, plays well, and helps his team get the ring.”