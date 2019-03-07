Glynn Academy hung tough with Class 4A power Marist on Thursday at Wainwright Field, but it ultimately wilted in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss.
Paul Hegeman got the start for the Terrors, and he held a talented Warhawk lineup at bay for six innings, allowing just one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 97 pitches.
Glynn’s starter received plenty of help from the defense in the first few innings. The Terrors turned a double play in each of the first two frames to keep the Warhawks off the board until they tied the score at 1-1 on a one-out triple.
Caleb Tucker gave Glynn Academy an early lead after drawing a leadoff walk tin the bottom of the third. Tucker stole second and came around to score on a Marist error.
Tucker, Hegeman, Henry Jamieson, Nate Hannum, Jordan McClinton, Brady Davis, and Quinn Collier each recorded hits for the Red Terrors — Jamieson and McClinton also drawing walks. But Glynn stranded 11 runners on base, partly due to 13 strikeouts.
Noah Strande took over for Hegeman in relief and he escaped jams in both the seventh and eighth innings to maintain the tie, but Marist finally broke through in the top of the ninth behind three walks, one intentional, two Glynn errors and a single, scoring four runs to build an insurmountable lead.
On Wednesday, it was Glynn Academy on the winning side of some late-game drama when it walked off with a 4-3 win over Wayne County at Wainwright Field.
The Terrors led 3-2 going into the sixth inning when the Yellow Jackets scored the tying run on an error with two outs in the frame. But Glynn wouldn’t have to stew on the mistake as Hegeman delivered a walk-off single to right field an inning later.
Aside from Hegeman’s game-winning knock, the Terrors got hits from Collier, Jamieson, Davis, and Tucker.
Jamieson got the start though some control issues limited him to four innings with six hits and three walks to just one strikeout. Strande pitched 1.1 innings in relief before Davis came in and gave the Terrors 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win.
Trailing 2-0, Glynn Academy took its first lead in the bottom of the fourth when it scored three runs, the first on Davis’ RBI single, and two more on Tucker’s line drive to centerfield.