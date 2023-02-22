The Pirates’ patented third-quarter punch arrived to Brunswick Square Garden early for the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
The Brunswick High (25-3) girls broke the game open before halftime and never looked back en route to a 71-36 victory over Thomas County Central (17-9) on Tuesday evening.
Bigs Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders have been the centerpieces of back-to-back region championships for the Pirates, but the duo felt larger than life in the state playoff opener against an undersized Yellow Jackets squad.
Brunswick methodically worked the ball inside to their tandem of posts early on with the most effective form of offense often being to lob a pass over the TCC defender attempting to front Jackson for an easy bucket at the rim.
The result was eight first-quarter points for Jackson, who finished with a game-high 18 points despite sitting large swaths of the second half with the Pirates up 20-plus.
But it wasn’t just Jackson. Flanders and reserve big Shakaylan Pinkston also punished the smaller Yellow Jackets with the trio scooping up boards and combining to score 25 of the Pirates’ 41 points in the first half and 35 for the contest.
“We knew that tonight, we’d be successful because we knew we were bigger than them,” Mangram said. “Because of that, we wanted to take our time and feed our bigs. I told the guards, you’ve got to be patient. Let’s feed our bigs, and let’s do what we need to do with them first. If they make an adjustment, and you get the opportunity to drive or whatever, then we’ll let you do what you need to do. But for right now, that ball needs to go to Shané or Flanders — (Shakaylan Pinkston) played well tonight coming off the bench.”
Finding consistent, easy offense in the half court, it was only a matter of time until Brunswick locked in defensively and pulled away.
Playing at a furious pace upon taking the court, the Pirates ran out to a 12-2 lead before the Yellow Jackets were able to whittle the deficit down to 15-9 on five straight points from Marcy Pearson.
Undeterred, Brunswick stuck by its game plan: Playing aggressive defense, keying in on Thomas County Central’s top scorers, pressuring ball handlers in the back court, trapping near the sidelines, and on offense, getting the ball to the mismatch down low.
“We’ve been talking, and really right now, it’s about being coachable, it’s being willing to be uncomfortable to do things you may or may not be used to doing, but it’s for four more games,” Mangram said. “So bite the bullet, help the team, be a good teammate, and do what you need to do for four games. Tonight we were able to do that. Everybody was focused. We came out ready.
“These games, you can’t get punched first. You’ve got to punch first.”
Yellow Jacket turnovers fueled a 19-2 Pirates run that turned a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter into a 25-point advantage at halftime.
Shania Jones played an essential role for Brunswick during its decisive second-quarter run as a spark plug on the break and a crafty ball handler in the half court. She scored nine of the Pirates’ 23 points in the period, and assisted on several other.
“She’s a key piece for us as well,” Mangram said. “She handles the ball so well, she plays with poise. She can definitely be our leader on any given night because she can do all three: She can lay it up, she can stop and pop, and she can shoot the 3.
“When all of our guards are shooting and playing at the same time, we’re really hard to beat.”
Thomas County Central got five straight points from Pearson again to open the third quarter, but each time Brunswick responded with a bucket from Jackson on the other end. With the Pirates still up leading comfortably midway through the period, Mangram turned to her bench, which continued to extend the advantage on an eight-point flurry by Dariana Johnson.
With Brunswick up 60-29 entering the fourth, the quarter was reduced to six minutes as the teams played out the string.
Though Pearson finished with a team-high 17 points for Thomas County Central, the team’s leading scorers — Tia Floyd and Travesha Giddens, who each averaged a combined 27 points this season — had just four points between the two.
“Defensively, tonight we played very well,” Mangram said. “We still lost sight of a few of their scorers, but we were keying in on two of their other scorers and (Pearson) was the one who had all their points. We’ve got to do a better job of containing people who can score because it’s not going to be easy for us next game.”
The Pirates’ second-round matchup is set to be an early clash between title contenders.
Brunswick, ranked No. 6 in the Sandy’s Spiel Class 6A rankings, will host No. 4 Woodward Academy, which defeated St. Pius X 72-33 in its first-round matchup. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.