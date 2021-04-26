Brunswick High’s girls and boys track team punched their ticket to the state meet last week as both earned second in the Region 2-6A Meet at Richmond Hill.
The boys scored 107 total points while the girls score 121 total as both fell to Richmond Hill.
The Lady Pirates won the 4x100 relay with a 48.38 time as Shanya Smiley, Shamya Flanders, Akeelah Bryan and D’liyah Austell were the ladies who ran in the event.
The Lady Pirates also won the 4x400 relay, with Kaelynn Harris, Flanders, Tamaya Elkins, and Austell finishing it in 4:08.66.
In the 4x800, Brunswick’s girls placed third with an 11:12.30 finish as Sadie Pender, Madigan Kirkland, Kaylyn Harris and Taylor Hankerson ran in it.
Bryan won the 100-meter dash in 12.43 seconds and took home second in the high jump with 5-feet finish. Flanders placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.28.
Makaila Brown won the triple jump with a jump of 34-6 and then took home second in the region in the long jump with a 16-7.5. The senior also placed third in the shot put with a 30-11.5 throw.
Coach Nadine Thomas said the girls ran well and did a great job as several had personal records in their events.
As for the boys, Brunswick set records in the 100-meter dash. Travis Massey won with a 10.57 time — a new school record, beating his own previous time. He also won second in the 200-meter dash with a 21.64 time.
The Pirates won the 110-meter hurdles as Nick Gray finished in 14.83 to claim the region title in that event. Devon Cummings placed third with a 15.24 time. Cummings also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a 41.02 time.
Brunswick finished third in the 4x100 meter relay race in 42.88 seconds. They also placed third in the 4x400 with a 3:28.61 time. The Pirates placed fifth in the 4x800 relay race with an 8:39.16 time.
Riyon Rankin was another Pirate who claimed a region title as he won the high jump with a 6-foot, 4-inch finish. Devin Smith recorded a 21-6.25 in the long jump to place third.
The Pirates and Lady Pirates will compete in the GHSA 6A track meet on May 12-15.