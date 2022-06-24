The Brunswick High girls soccer team has its new head coach in Kim Medders. Medders was the junior varsity coach of the Lady Pirates and is taking over after Greg Sturm decided to step down from his role of leading the program.
Last year, the Lady Pirates went 5-12-1 and 3-9 in region play, just missing out on the fourth and final spot for the 6A state playoffs.
Medders coached the junior varsity team for three years and was able to see the development daily of the future Lady Pirates.
“We would practice/scrimmage often with the Lady Pirates, so I was familiar not only with the girls, but their strengths,” Medders said. “When I filled in for Coach (Greg) Sturm, I understood what he expected of the varsity team and just tried to make wise decisions.”
Being on the sidelines for two games while Sturm was briefly out from his duties as head coach, Medders clicked with the coaching style the girls knew. She even had help from boys varsity head coach Enrique Power to get the girls ready to compete at the Glynn County Stadium.
After the two games as interim head coach, Medders still never anticipated to become the next head coach of the Lady Pirates. That was until Coach Sturm decided to step down after the final game of the season, pitching for Medders to take over with how well she connects with the girls.
“I did not have plans to coach at the high school level,” Medders said. “But I found it fulfilling — and a natural progression from working with my students in the classroom setting.”
Looking to break a four-year playoff drought, Medders plans to get the ball rolling with the players this off season to improve on the five-win season.
“I am really looking forward to working with the returning players and adding strong players to the squad,” Medders said. “The offseason has been a time to plan for growth and to build on the skills that Coach Sturm has built into the team.”
Continuing to implement some of the skills that Sturm used in his teams, Medders sees the growth in her team coming in the form of trust and hard work.
“I believe in these athletes and their commitment to the game,” Medders said. “The most important thing is to set expectations from day one. Expectations not only about practice but about trust and respect, and what it means to work as a team. It is only then that we can begin to move forward, build confidence, and become stronger.”