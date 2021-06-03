Calling all champs, it’s camp season.
Brunswick High head basketball coach Chris Turner is set to hold his 12th annual Brunswick Basketball Basics: Camp for Champs this upcoming Monday-Thursday at the school’s gymnasium.
Pre-registration is still encouraged, but campers may also register on the first day of camp. The cost is $75 per camper before and $80 for on-site registration.
Boys and girls from grades 3-12 are welcomed to the longtime camp, where they’ll receive instruction from a Pirates’ coaching staff that has won five region championships, advanced to the Elite 8 or further on four separate occasions, an won a state title in 2015.
All campers will receive a T-shirt, and they may choose to eat breakfast/lunch in the Brunswick High cafeteria or bring their own lunch.
The camp’s itinerary includes various circuit stations, fundamental work, and some 5-on-5 scrimmages to cap off the week.
For more information, contact Turner at cturner@glynn.k12.ga.us or 912- 222-8091.