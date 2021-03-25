Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Wayne County all met to compete at Glynn’s home meet on Tuesday as the Lady Pirates won the girls event and the Terrors took home the boys.
The Lady Pirates scored 271 points to take the victory, 139.5 more than second-place Glynn Academy who had 131.5 points. Wayne County’s girls finished third with 117.5 points.
It was a dominant showing by the Brunswick’s girls as they won 14 of 16 events. The only events the Lady Pirates didn’t win were the 3200-meter run and discus.
Shanya Smiley won the girl’s 100-meter dash in 12.94 seconds for Brunswick. The second placer for the Lady Pirates was Hannah Holliman, who placed fifth with a time of 13.44, followed by Klarke Richardson, who finished sixth in a time of 14.14 time.
As for the Lady Terrors, Alindria Dudley was their high finisher with a time of 13.04 to take third place. Kairijon Whitfield finished seventh with a time of 14.24.
D’liyah Austell won both the 200-meter dash (26.94) and 400-meter dash (1:03.74). Smiley took home second in the 200 with a time of 28.04, and Brunswick also had Kalies Thomas place fourth in 29.14. In the 400, Tamaya Elkins finished third in 1:07.44, and Aleesha Hobbs was fourth with a time of 1:08.44.
Azaria Pickney finished sixth in the 200 with a 30.94 for Glynn Academy, and Antajah Capers earned seventh at 32.84.
Leading for Glynn in the 400, Capers took home fifth with a time of 1:14.34, and Kiasia Kellam was sixth at 1:22.04.
Taylor Hankerson won the 800 meter run for Brunswick in 2:53. The Lady Pirates also had Sadie Pender take second in 3:08, and Diyana Patel was seventh with a time of 3:17.
Glynn had three girls’ place in the 800 as Elizabeth Garcia finished in third place with a time of 3:10, Dolly Dixon fourth in 3:15 and Trinity Cooper sixth in 3:16.
Pender was victorious in the 1600-meter run as she finished with a time of 6:59. Patel also placed for Brunswick with a 7:41 time to take fifth.
Rachel Walters finished in 7:05 in the 1600 to take third place for Glynn Academy. Garcia earned fourth with a time of 7:15 and Alyssa Salinas in 9:29 for sixth place.
Walters won the 3200-meter run as she put up a 14:39 time to get the win for Glynn while Salinas ran a 20:04 to take fifth. Brunswick’s Madigan Kirkland and Vivian Lawless recorded times of 16:00 to take third together.
Brunswick won both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdle events as Jaleah Rhett won the 100 with a 17.94 time and Aleesha Hobbs in a 52.54 time to win the 300.
Summer Williams ran the 100 hurdles in 18.84 to take third and placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.44. Rhett took home fourth in the 300 with a time of 56.04.
Glynn had Chardannay Butler finished the 100 hurdles in 20.44 to finish fourth, S’Mya Beckham ran a 20.64 for fifth, and Meme Walton finished sixth with a 22.44 time. Butler took home fifth with a time of 1:00.64 and Jaida Lawrence finished in 1:01.54 to take sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Brunswick’s girls swept the relay races winning the 4x100 with a 51.04 time, the 4x400 in 4:45 and the 4x800 relay with a 12:30 time.
As for the Lady Terrors, they finished fourth in the 4x100 with a 58.84 time. They finished third in the 4x400 in 5:21 and second in the 4x800 in 12:40.
In the jumping events, Brunswick’s Makaila Brown won the high jump, long jump and triple jump. She leaped 5-feet to win the high jump, 17-feet 7.25 inches in the long jump and 37-feet 10 inches in the triple.
Brunswick also had Akeelah Bryan finish second (4-8) in the high jump. Holliman placed fourth (15-3) and Shané Jackson (15-2.5) fifth in the long jump. Hobbs took second (34-4) and Shanyece Quick third (32-1) in the triple jump.
The Lady Terrors had three placers in the long jump as Dudley earned second (16-0), Jaida Lawrence sixth (13-3) and Butler seventh (12-9).
Brunswick’s Quick earned second in the discus event with a 79-foot 9-inch throw and Jackson placed sixth with a 58-1. Quick won the shot put event with a 32-foot 10-inch throw, and Jackson earned second with a 31-9.
For Glynn, Walton took home third in the discus with a 71-0, Capers earned fourth (65-0), and Kayonna Smith placed eighth (40-5). Capers finished fifth in the shot put (24-6.25), Walton seventh (20-10.5) and Smith eighth (20-6).
In the guy’s portion of the event, Glynn Academy took home the trophy by scoring 211.5 overall points, 16.5 more than Brunswick High, who placed second in the event with 195 points. Wayne County came in third with 145.5 points.
Glynn had four place in the 100-meter dash as Joshua Gibbons placed second (11.44), Tyrik Edwards sixth (11.64), Jamari Duncan seventh (11.64) and Ahmad Cross eighth (12.44).
Brunswick’s Zebulun Jackson won the 100 with an 11.24 time, and Terry Mitchell placed fifth with a time of 11.64.
In the 200-meter dash, Travis Massey won the event for Brunswick as he finished in 22.44. Deondrey Mangram placed fourth in 23.84 and Mitchell in 24.14 to take sixth.
Gibbons finished in 23.64 to take second in the 200 for Glynn Academy. Duncan finished in 24.04 to take fifth, Dreshawn Stevens in 24.54 to take seventh and Cross in a 25.94 for eighth.
Brunswick also won the 400-meter dash as Jashawn Wilson finished it in 53.14. Jabari Mcfadden placed eighth in 58.64, Alijawon Copper in 58.84 for ninth, and Tyler Sams in 59.44 to take 10th.
Glynn had eighth place in the 400 as Atticus Halley took second (53.14), Terrance Lewis fourth (53.84), Stevens fifth (55.94), Chris Neal sixth (56.14), Kanum Warren seventh (57.44), Thomas Smith 11th (1:00.14), Jacob Bramlett 13th (1:00.84) and Torrance Clankscales 15th (1:01.74).
Joseph Barnes finished second in 2:08.00 during the 800-meter run for the Terrors. Parker Sams earned seventh in a 2:23, Maxwell Wakeland in 2:24 to take eighth, and Smith in 2:28 for ninth place.
Brunswick’s high finisher in the 800 was Marquail Alford, with a 2:12 to take third. Ah Nhien Do finished fifth with a 2:15 and Matthew Metty sixth with a 2:18 time.
Glynn won the 1600 meter run as Philip Bulatao finished with a 4:56 time. The Terrors also had Garrett Mallette place second (5:10), Parker Sams third (5:20), Ashton Reinholz fifth (5:21), Patrick Sapp eighth (5:42), Ryan Walsh ninth (6:01), Jose Martinez 11th (6:06), Jack Redden 12th (6:23) and Gregory Salinas 14th (6:38).
Brunswick had three place in the 1600 as Madden Petrovay earned sixth (5:30), Daniel Zamudio seventh (5:38) and Jayden Joyner ninth (6:01).
Bulatao also won the 3200-meter run with a 10:38 time to get his second event win of the meet. Glynn also had Mallette take second (10:49), Sams third (11:09), Reinholz seventh (11:52), Sapp eighth (11:55), Redden ninth (13:32) and Walsh (14:08).
Brunswick’s highest finisher in the 3200 was Binh Nhien Do took fourth with a time of 11:12. Caden Stevenot was the other placer for the Pirates as he finished in 11:51 to take sixth place.
The Pirates had Nick Gray finish the 110-meter hurdles in 15.44 to win the event, and Devon Cummings finish in 16.34 to take second place. Glynn also had two finishers in the 110 hurdles as Anthony Kirksey placed fourth with a 16.74 time and Jakalie Burns in 16.84 to finish fifth.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Burns finished in 43.44 to take home third place for Glynn Academy. Kirksey finished fourth with a 44.04 time. Gregory West was sixth with a 46.44 time, and Clankscales seventh with a 49.44 time.
Brunswick’s Daron Monroe finished the 300 hurdles in a 42.34 time to take home second place, and Cummings finished fourth in 43.84.
The Pirates won the 4x100 meter relay race with a 43.14 time. They earned second in the 4x400 relay with a 3:44 time and won the 4x800 race in 8:53. Glynn finished second in the 4x100 in 44.44, third in the 4x400 with a 3:45 time and second in the 4x800 with a 9:15 time.
Riyon Rankin leaped 6-foot 6 inches to win the high jump and then won the triple jump with a 42-6.5 finish. Izaiah Butler finished fourth with a 6-foot jump in the high jump event and third in the triple jump with a 39-1.5 finish.
Devin Smith won the long jump with a 21-6.5 for the Pirates.
Glynn had Tyson Rooks take home second in the high jump with a 6-2 finish. Lewis earned second in the long jump (21-0.5), and Kirksey placed fourth (20-0.5). Kirksey also took home second in the triple jump with a 41-4.25.
Jamal Meriweather finished second for the Pirates with a 123-foot 4-inch throw in the discus event, while Jacob Ali’s 99-10 throw earned him sixth place. Glynn had Jackson Wakeland place third (123-0), Zechariah Ellis fourth (103-6), Jaden Whitfield fifth (102-7) and Caden Jernigan 11th (78-3).
Ellis won the shot put event with a 44-foot 0.75-inch throw for the Terrors, while Nick Muchison earned fourth (41-7.25) and Ethan Holland (35-6) for seventh.
Brunswick’s Kanaya Charlton earned fifth (39-5.5) in the shot put, Mathew Moore was sixth (39-0.75), and Jordan Jimerson was ninth (32-10.5).