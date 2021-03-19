Brunswick High's girls and boys track teams earned victories on Tuesday at their first home meet of the season.
The boys earned their fourth straight win as they defeated Glynn Academy for the win by 45 points as the Pirates accumulated 220 points and the Terrors had 175.
Brunswick's girls won by 70.5 points as they finished with 178 points, and second place St. Vincent's Academy had 107.5 points.
In the 100-meter dash, Brunswick's Travis Massey won with a 10.76 time. Zebulon Jackson earned third (10.99), and Terry Mitchell was fifth (11.23). The girls had Shany Smiley finished third (13.40) and Hannah Holliman sixth (14.13).
Both the girls and boys had three placers in the 200-meter dash. For the boys, Derrick Smith finished third (23.79), Mitchell was fourth (23.84), and Deondrey Mangram earned fifth (24.03).
The girls had D'liyah Austell finish second (26.78), Klarke Richardson earned fourth (28.67) and Smiley fifth (29.33).
Once again, in the 400-meter dash, the girls and boys each had three placers. Jashawn Wilson led the boys as he finished third (52.95). Jabari Mcfadden finished eighth (56.90), and Tyler Sams was ninth (57.09). Austell led the way for the Lady Pirates as she finished third (1:01.71). Kalyn Harris took sixth (1:07), and Tamaya Elkins finished eighth (1:07.79).
Brunswick's boys had three placers in the 800 meter run as An Nhien Do took second with a 2:14 time. Marquail Alford and Binh Nhien Do tied for third with a 2:15 time.
The Lady Pirates had Sadie Pender, who claimed second in the girl's 800-meter race with a 2:57, and Diyana Patel finished eighth (3:26).
Pender was the high finisher for the girls in the 1600 meter run as she claimed fifth (7:02), and Madigan Kirkland was ninth (7:29). Matthew Metty won the boy's 1600-meter run with a 5:03 time, and Jayden Joyner took home sixth (6:08).
In the 3200-meter run, Vivian Lawless earned fifth (16:53), and Kirkland was close behind her in seventh (17:21). Binh Nhien Do won the boy's 3200-meter run with an 11:11 time. Caden Stevenot earned seventh (12:06), and Daniel Zamudio was eighth (12:23).
Brunswick's boys continued their winning ways as they won the 110-meter hurdles. Nick Gray took home the title with a 14.95, and Devon Cummings came in second with a 15.56.
The girl's 100-meter hurdles event had three placers. Jaleah Rhett finished second(17.55), Summer Williams earned fourth (18.52), and Aleesha Hobbs claimed fifth (19.09).
Hobbs took home the 300-meter hurdles title for the Lady Pirates with a 53.38 time. Williams was second with a 55.55, and Rhett earned fifth with a 59.38.
The boys finished first and second in the 300-meter hurdles as Cummings won with a 42.38 and Darren Monroe close behind him with a 42.60.
Both of Brunswick's teams won the 4x100 meter relay race as the Lady Pirates finished with a 50.51 and the boys with a 42.80 time.
In the 4x800 race, Brunswick's boys won with a 9:03 finish, and the girls came in second with a 13:17.
Makaila Brown won the girl's high jump with a 5-0 finish. Richardson claimed third with a 4-8.
Riyon Rankin won the boy's high jump with a 6-8 finish.
Devin Smith took home second for the boys with a 21-7.5 finish in the long jump, and Derrick Smith claimed eighth (19-4).
Brown claimed second (15-1.5) for the girls, and Holliman earned fifth (13-2).
Brown claimed the girl's triple jump title with a 36-2 finish. Rankin won the boys with a 41-8. Izaiah Butler came in third with a 41-2.
In the discus event, Shanyece Quick finished second for the Lady Pirates with an 87-9. Shané Jackson claimed ninth with a 69-1. Jamal Meriweather took home second (114-4) for the boys, and Jacob Ali earned sixth (98-5).
Quick took home the girl's shot put title with a 34-1 finish, and Brown claimed fifth in the event with a 28-8.
Kanaya Charlton was the high finisher for the boys in the shot put event as he was third (41-0), followed by Mathew Moore in fourth (40-4) and Jordan Jimerson fifth (34-5.)
Up next for the Pirates will be Tuesday at Glynn Academy's meet.
BB: Glynn wins series against Wildcats
Glynn Academy's baseball team won their series against Richmond Hill on Wednesday as the Terrors won 5-4, giving them a 2-0 lead in the three-game series.
Richmond Hill struck first and led 2-0 after the first inning. Then Glynn Academy got hot as they scored four runs in the top of the second.
Glynn loaded the bases as both Spence Hartman and Joe Cutia were hit by pitches, and Tom Echols walked.
With two outs, Tyler Motos got walked, scoring Hartman and leaving the bases loaded. Blake Wood scored all three off a double to centerfield to make it 4-2.
Richmond Hill responded by scoring on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the second to make it 4-3. However, the Terrors got out of the inning without giving up anything else.
The Wildcats tied it up in the bottom of the fifth, scoring off a ground ball to center field.
Tyler Devlin hit a single to start the sixth inning, followed by Hartman reaching on an error by the pitcher. Cutia hits a fly ball to left field to score Devlin with two runners and one out, giving the Terrors a one-run lead.
The final two innings were a pitching battle as the Terrors didn't allow another hit.
Echols took the victory on the mound as he gave up four runs on eight hits through six innings while striking out nine batters. Cutia threw one inning of relief and recorded the final three outs to earn the save for Glynn Academy.
Glynn will host Richmond Hill on Friday for Game 3 of the series, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Wainwright Field.