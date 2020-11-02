After a tough and muddy region tournament, Glynn Academy’s girls and boys, along with Brunswick High’s boys, qualified for the Class 6A state meet.
Despite the terrain in Richmond Hill being soggy because of the heavy rain, Glynn Academy’s girls and boys team finished third in the region meet while Brunswick’s boys finished fourth and the girls fifth.
Philip Bulatao led the way for the Terrors as he finished No. 4 overall in the region with a time of 17:25. The senior earned his spot on the all-region list of runners after recording this time.
Javier Valencia finished 11th overall with an 18:09 time. The third best finisher for the Terrors was Parker Sams in 16th with an 18:35 time. Joesph Barnes finished 19th at 19:05, and rounding out the boys was Griffin Lee in 28th with a 19:54.
Glynn’s girls also finished third in the region, with Lexie Alberson leading the way. She finished 10th overall in the region with a time of 24:07.
Rachel Walters finished 13th overall with a 24:43 time and the second-fastest runner for the Terrors. Hunter Bisesi finished 15th with a 25:19.
Brianna O’ Brian was the fourth fastest in 17th at 26:16, and Trinity Cooper finished one place behind her in 18th with a 26:24 time. Samantha Stringer finished 23rd with a 26:41 and rounding out the girls was Kendall Faulk in 26th place at 26:43.
Brunswick High’s boys finished one spot behind the Terrors in fourth place.
Sammy Malando was the high finisher for the boys as he took home 12th in the region with an 18:14 time.
Binh Nhien Do was the second-highest runner for the Pirates in 17th with a time of 18:43. Thomas Clay came in 20th (19:08), Matthew Metty 22nd (19:25), Jacob Ali 26th (19:41), Ryan Thomas 27th (19:44) and rounding out the Pirates runners was An Nhien Do in 35th (20:27).
The girls took home fifth and were one place out of qualifying for State. Aiysha Bradley was the high runner for the girls as she took him 19th with a time of 26:35.
Jaleah Rhett was the second-highest finisher for the girls in 22nd place with a 26:41 time, and Madison McDonald took home 25th at 26:43.
The final three runners finished in 37th, 38th and 39th as Kalin Herrin recorded a 29:10, Jenille Tomas 30:13 and Madigan Kirkland 32:58.
Glynn Academy’s boys and girls, along with Brunswick’s boys, will travel to Carrollton on Friday to compete in the state meet.