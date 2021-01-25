With baseball season just around the corner, the Brunswick High Pirates are set to hold a joint baseball/Valentines event on Feb. 4 at Skipper’s Fish Camp in Darien.
Brunswick’s “For The Love of The Game” outing will be centered around a $5,000 reverse raffle, and an oyster roast that includes shrimp, wings, salads, desserts and beverage tickets. There were also be a silent auction and live music dockside.
Presented by the Brunswick Baseball Dugout Club, former players, coaches, administrators and supporters of the program are encouraged to attend the event and bring a Valentine. A $100 ticket is good for entry for two, food, and a chance to win from $1,000-$5,000 via raffle.
For tickets, contact Jim Hackendale at (912) 269-6922 or any member of the BHS Baseball Dugout Club.