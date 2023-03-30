Playing their final game as Brunswick High Pirates between the bricks at Glynn County Stadium, the entire team worked until the final horn to cap off the seniors’ mark on the program with a 1-0 win over Effingham County.

Although eliminated from playoff contention the Pirates (7-9-1, 3-8) had a tough match against Effingham County. Not only were they looking to seek revenge for a 3-0 loss in the first game, but the group wanted to send the seniors out on the right foot.

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.

Community shows support, calls for arrests in overdose case

Cries for justice rang loudly down Parkwood Avenue on Monday where more than 200 people gathered to pray, show their support and, most of all, to call for arrests to be made in the incident that police say put Trent Lehrkamp in the hospital in critical condition and on a ventilator.