Playing their final game as Brunswick High Pirates between the bricks at Glynn County Stadium, the entire team worked until the final horn to cap off the seniors’ mark on the program with a 1-0 win over Effingham County.
Although eliminated from playoff contention the Pirates (7-9-1, 3-8) had a tough match against Effingham County. Not only were they looking to seek revenge for a 3-0 loss in the first game, but the group wanted to send the seniors out on the right foot.
“It was very sentimental,” said Brunswick coach Enrique Power. “Trying to make sure as I told the boys, ‘Hey this is your senior night, this is your night. The night of your motivation and you should be hyped to play and be ready.’ Senior night is not easy for any team to come and play against a team that is having senior night, because the team is motivated and they are hyped, and ready to play.”
JB Santos scored the lone goal in the match in the first half, but it was with seven minutes to go that stood out for the Pirates.
Giving away a penalty off a mistake with Effingham County pushing to equalize the game, the Rebels were awarded the PK, and Jerry Martinez stepped up big for the Pirates.
“Jerry made a high save and kept the game for us, it was about seven minutes left in the game and their captain took their PK,” Power said. “They were ready to celebrate and tie the game up, but Jerry multiple times through the game came in big for us. He has been coming in big for us during the whole season.”
Keeping the penalty spot out of the net, Power saw his team settle down for the final push to victory, fighting till the final whistle for the third region win of the year.
“Afterwards they celebrated, and they had a good feeling about it,” Power said. “Knowing for the seniors that it was their last home game Between the Bricks at Glynn County Stadium as Brunswick High players it was emotional and it was bittersweet for the boys.”
Playing their final game of the season on the road at Evans, Power just wants to see his team end the season on a high note.
“Just trying to finish off the season on a good note and just causing some trouble for teams that are going to need it right now,” Power said. “I think that is our goal for this last game to go over there and try and make it as difficult as possible for (Evans) and hopefully, we work hard and we get the win.”