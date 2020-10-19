Brunswick High boy’s cross-country team finished second on Thursday at the Wayne County meet out of 18 teams.
The Pirates’ top three runners were Matthew Metty, who finished No. 6 overall with a 17:12 time. Binh Nhien Do was the second-highest finisher for Brunswick at No. 8 with a 17:23. Sammy Malanado was the third-fastest runner for the Pirates as he was No. 17 overall with a 17:55.
Rounding out the Pirates were Ryan Thomas in 18th with an 18:03 time and Thomas Clay in 30th at 18:34.
Brunswick High’s girls finished 12th at the meet as well.
The top three runners for the girls’ were Ayisha Bradley in 44th place (25:27), Jaleah Rhett in 63rd (26:44) and Madison McDonald in 88th (28:13).
As for Glynn Academy, the boys’ team finished No. 5 out of 18 teams.
Philip Bulato finished No. 3 overall with a 16:18 time. Javier Valencia nabbed the 14th place with a 17:42 time. Glynn’s third-fastest runner was Parker Sams, who got 22nd place with an 18:11 time.
Rounding out the boys’ top five finishers were Joe Barnes in 41st place (18:50) and 55th place Griffin Lee (19:11).
As for the Glynn Academy girls’ team, they captured fourth place out of 16 schools.
Sophomore runner Charley Podlesny finished the highest in seventh place with a 21:23 time.
Fellow sophomore Lexi Alberson, earned 15th overall with a 22:25 time. The girls’ third-quickest runner was Rachael Walters in 34th with a 24:30.
Rounding out the top-five Glynn finishers are in 42nd Hunter Bisesi (25:19) and 45th Trinity Cooper (25:33).
Both squads have one more meet on Thursday at the Honey Ridge Run at South Effingham High. Then they will travel to the region meet on Oct. 29 in Richmond Hill.