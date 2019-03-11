Brunswick High’s boys best East Jackson 1-0 on Saturday on the final day of the Tournament of Champions.
Playing under the hot sun at North Glynn Recreation Complex, the Pirates were dragging a bit, but they ultimately held together and did the defensive work they need to keep a clean sheet in the win.
Keepers Zane Rosenbaum and Jack Breslin split the time in goal evenly while maintains the shutout. Sophomore outsideback Emma Avendano also did particularly well locking down his side of the pitch.
The lone goal in the match came from Mason Palmer when he volleyed the ball off of a deflection from another shot. The ball looked as if it may travel over the crossbar before dipping under at the last second.