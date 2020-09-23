Both cross country teams from Brunswick High and Glynn Academy competed at the Southern Georgia XC Championship on Monday in Hazlehurst.
Brunswick High’s boys cross country team took home first place out of 19 groups and 219 runners.
The Pirates had four finish in the top 20 individually. Binh Nien Do finished No. 6 overall with a time of 17:41. Close behind him at No. 10 was Matthew Metty at 17:57.
Sammy Molanado finished 18th with an 18:32 time, and An Nien Do was 19th with a time of 18:34.
Ryan Thomas rounded out the Pirates’ top five finishers as he was 26th overall with a 19:01 time.
As for Glynn Academy boys team, the Terrors finished third out of 19 teams.
Philip Bulato finished No. 3 overall in the individual portion as well. He collected a time of 16:40, setting a new school record in the boys’ 5k time.
Javier Valencia was the second Glynn runner to finish in the top five individually, as he was No. 4 overall. Valencia recorded a time of 17:34.
Rounding out the top five for the Terrors was Parker Sams with an 18:27, Joe Barnes 19:36 and Avery Yarbrough 19:54.
As for the girls’ teams, Brunswick High finished 12th out of 15 teams, while Glynn Academy’s girls placed fifth overall in a field of 142 runners.
The top three finishers for Brunswick in the girls’ 5k race were Aiysha Bradley with a 26:17 time, Jenille Tomas 26:18 and Jaleah Rhett with a 27:25.
Charley Podlesney led the way for Glynn’s girls as she finished No. 8 overall with a time of 21:37.
Lexie Alberson finished with a time of 23:38 and No. 27 in the individuals. Rachael Walters was No. 28 with a 23:42, and rounding it out for the Terrors was Hunter Bisesi with a 25:08 time.
According to Glynn’s coaches, all 37 runners that participated in the event set personal records for the season — boys and girls.
Up next for the local cross country teams will be a trip to Ware County on Thursday.